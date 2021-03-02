Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces famed Ship Treasure Hunter Kane Fisher as Operations Manager

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), trading as (OTC Pink:BLIS), proudly announces that Kane Fisher, of the Atocha shipwreck fame, as well as many others throughout history, as the Operations Manager for all projects and recovery work with TSR. Kane has already taken out, led the TSR team, and been responsible for major projects for treasure recovery sites. Kane is now leading TSR expeditions on searches of new sites and known sites over the last two months, and TSR will be partnering on known sites Kane has under his rights for further recoveries and finds.

Kane Fisher has been involved in treasure recovery and finding since childhood, with his famous father, Mel Fisher. Over 50 years Kane has been involved in the recovery of wrecks including the most valuable shipwreck in U.S. history the Spanish galleon Nuestra Senora de Atocha, which has valued recoveries of over approximately $700 million dollars. Kane has been involved in dozens of wreck site finds and recoveries off Florida and responsible and involved for an estimated over $1 Billion in wreck recoveries, not just off Florida, but throughout the Caribbean. Other recoveries include being involved with more the rich finds of the Santa Margarita, a sister ship of the Atocha lost in the same storm of 1622.

"I am proud to be part of the team with TSR, and know that my history, and my everyday goal is a love for finding treasure. I'm bringing that as a team member, and will use all my experience, contacts, knowledge and abilities to this Company," said Kane Fisher. "I live by the motto I learned from my father 'Today's the Day' and am bringing that every day to TSR. I thank Craig Huffman, President and Founder of TSR for this opportunity to grow and make this something special."

"Kane Fisher is one of the most valuable personalities and expertise that any treasure search and recovery company could have. With his experience and success, we have been able to not only conduct new searches, but also acquire a great amount of treasure and artifacts that we will show in the future," said Craig A. Huffman, President and Founder of TSR.

TSR knows that together with the Galleon Quest game, the reality television show Galleon Quest would be complimentary in the marketing of the Company's recoveries, as well as the game and television alike, as well as bringing eyes to the Company for the shareholders' benefit.

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery

TSR is a three-fold treasure related company and with its own recovery vessels and partners it has made recoveries and holds hundreds of miles of research areas. TSR has its treasure recovery part of the Company as well as its Media Group for television, gaming and Media matters such as its gaming portion and its television side being developed. All three components will make up the triad of revenue sources and business development.

Our web site will be updated as new matters are announced including recoveries, the media side, and gaming side at www.treasurewreck.com.

