Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP announced today that James Board will join as a Partner in the Firm's London office.

"We are delighted to welcome James to the Firm," said Bill Dougherty, Chairman of Simpson Thacher's Executive Committee. "We have a market-leading global Private Funds Practice and James' skills and depth of experience will benefit our private fund sponsor clients in the United Kingdom, throughout Europe and around the world."

James advises primarily on the establishment and operation of credit funds, including special situations, distressed, direct lending, liquid, structured and real estate credit funds. He also has substantial experience guiding sponsors in establishing single investor funds and managed accounts involving institutional investors. In addition, James advises on the structure and terms of incentive arrangements, including co-investment, executive carried interest and similar agreements. Named a rising star by Private Debt Investor and Euromoney LMG, he joins the Firm from Kirkland Ellis LLP.

"James has established himself as a go-to advisor on complex fundraises, especially in the credit funds space, and he will be an excellent addition to our stellar London team," said Jason Glover, Managing Partner of the London office and Head of the Firm's London Funds Practice. "The addition of James marks the latest step in the continued growth of our private funds platform in Europe and follows the recent announcement concerning Owen Lysak joining the Firm to lead our European regulatory practice."

"Recognised as a rising star in the private funds industry, James will further bolster the strength of our market-leading practice and enhance our ability to provide strategic advice across the spectrum of private funds asset classes and strategies," said Michael Wolitzer, Head of Simpson Thacher's Private Funds Practice.

Established in 2011, Simpson Thacher's London Funds Practice advises many of Europe's preeminent private fund sponsors on significant capital raisings and ongoing fund-related matters. The practice covers the full spectrum of private funds, including buyout, growth, venture capital, core private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy and real estate. In addition to providing U.S. and English law capability on fund formation matters, the global Private Funds Practice offers clients forward-thinking, innovative and practical solutions to complex regulatory, compliance and enforcement issues.

