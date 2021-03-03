SquareWell Partners releases the second annual study that looks at how 50 of the world's largest asset managers, managing collectively around $60 trillion in assets, integrate ESG factors in their investment decisions, carry out their stewardship activities, and approach shareholder activism. Some highlights from the study include:

Slightly over 90% of the asset managers clearly disclose their approach to integrating ESG factors into fixed income;

60% of the asset managers have developed their own internal ESG ratings;

83% of the asset managers are signatories to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD);

54% of asset managers are supporters of Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB);

40% of asset managers disclose the specifics of their ESG engagements with companies.

To meet the demands of its global corporate client base, SquareWell created a dedicated ESG Research team to craft ESG strategies that resonate with all stakeholders. This new team will be co-led by Anna Hirai and Heloise Courault. Anna joins SquareWell from one of the leading ESG research ratings firm, Vigeo Eiris (an affiliate of Moody's), and Heloise joins SquareWell from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), the world's largest proxy advisor.

Heloise commented that "effective governance practices and nourishing stakeholder relationships is a necessity. Every board decision needs to have a purpose and be defendable to all impacted by such decision." Anna added that "we'll work with clients who perceive ESG not only as risks to manage but also as an opportunity to capture."

SquareWell also appointed ESG specialist Marine Esperandieu as a Director of ESG Advisory to oversee key client relationships. Marine previously held various positions at Airbus within its Investor Relations and Corporate Secretariat departments.

Marine concluded that "ESG is clearly not an end goal but a change in mindset. Our role with clients is to help them navigate the short-term market pressures by filtering the noise and allowing our clients to focus on the long-term and attract the right type of capital."

