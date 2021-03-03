The 21st China International Petroleum and Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (cippe2021), is rescheduled on 8-10 June, 2021 at New China International Exhibition Center, Beijing. As the world's leading event for oil gas and energy equipment, cippe2021 will be the world's first ultra-large-scale oil and gas exhibition to be held offline in the post-pandemic era.

Rescheduled Dates to Ensure Effectiveness of cippe2021

After communicating with the government, cippe2021, originally scheduled from 30 March to 1 April, has been postponed to 8-10 June, 2021 to ensure the health and safety of all attendees, and thus ensure the effectiveness of the exhibition.

cippe is dedicated to "serving enterprises and promoting industry cooperation", and building a one-stop exhibition service platform to promote the development of the global oil and gas industry.

Giants Gather at the World's First Large-Scale Oil Gas Event in the Post-pandemic Era

At present, overseas exhibitions are basically in a stagnant state, while China's exhibition industry has fully restarted.

Up to now, nearly 1,600 exhibitors have signed up, including Rosneft, Gazprom, Transneft, Caterpillar, NOV, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Honeywell, Philips, Dow Chemical, Rockwell, Cummins, Emerson, CNPC, Sinopec, CNOOC, China State Shipbuilding Corporation, CASC, CIMC Raffles, HONGHUA, JEREH, KERUI, SANY Group, China Oil HBP Group, CITIC Heavy Industries, Hilong Group, ZPEC, Anton, etc.

Invitations Precisely Targeting High-Quality Visitors Through Diverse Channels

The cippe organizing committee had formulated and implemented a comprehensive promotion plan and visitor organizing plan. Extensive marketing promotions have been made on various social platforms, and mainstream and industry media home and abroad. cippe also invited professional visitors via business visits and conducted online enquiry to learn their procurement needs and build a one-on-one supply-demand matching platform.

Simultaneous Online and Offline Exhibition

cippe2021 will be held online and offline simultaneously. An online bilingual service will enable those who cannot attend in-person to participate in the online exhibition which provides product display, live broadcast, and supply and demand matching. In addition, exhibitors could also initiate live broadcasts for worldwide promotion and to connect and communicate with buyers online.

We look forward to meeting you in Beijing on June 8-10, 2021!

cippe2021 Organizing Committee

Yolanda Zhao, 86-10-56176962

yolanda@zhenweiexpo.com