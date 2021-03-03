ADOMANI, Inc.: Envirotech Vehicles Retains IMS Investor Relations

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), DBA Envirotech Vehicles, a provider of new purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions, today announced the retention of IMS Investor Relations to develop and execute a comprehensive investor relations and financial communications program.

Phillip Oldridge, Envirotech Vehicles' Chief Executive Officer, stated, " We feel we are building momentum and eagerly await the closing of our previously-announced merger. Our investor relations activity has suffered from necessary budget constraints, but IMS comes highly recommended, and with our recent PIPE funding round, we think now is the time to implement a robust investor relations program. We look forward to working with John and his team at IMS to proactively communicate our progress to the broader investment community as we seek to build long-term value for our stockholders."

John G. Nesbett, Founder and President of IMS Investor Relations, stated, "With its soon to be completed merger, Envirotech Vehicles is transforming into a technology-centric electric vehicle company with proprietary systems for purpose built electric vehicles. The medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet market offers an attractive growth opportunity particularly given the accelerating acceptance and adoption of electric vehicles. We look forward to working closely with management and leveraging our expertise to help convey their unique value proposition to Wall Street as the company scales its business."

About Envirotech Vehicles

ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) is a provider of new zero-emission electric vehicles and is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles' zero-emission electric vehicles are focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.

About IMS Investor Relations

IMS Investor Relations (www.imsinvestorrelations.com) helps small to mid-sized public companies ensure their public listing is a vital strategic asset with a credible and resonating brand, aligned shareholders and a valuation reflective of the long-term value of the business. IMS was founded to shine a much-needed light on microcap to mid-cap companies, a sector that is often misunderstood, underfollowed and undervalued by Wall Street. The firm's vast expertise in this space, trusted reputation and extensive relationships with analysts, institutional investors, family offices and brokers opens doors often kept closed to others. IMS prides itself on its longstanding client relationships due to its ability to understand its clients' needs and its agility in addressing the challenges of today's ever evolving financial landscape.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed" and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

