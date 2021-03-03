

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices remained stable in January, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



The producer prices index remained unchanged year-on-year in January, after a 1.1 percent fall in December. Economists had forecast a fall of 0.4 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices increased 0.7 percent in January, after a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.



Prices of durable consumer goods rose 1.2 percent yearly in January. Prices of intermediate goods and capital goods grew by 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices of energy declined 1.6 percent and that of non-durable consumer goods fell 0.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices gained 1.4 percent in January, following a 0.9 percent rise in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a growth of 1.2 percent.



In the EU27, producer prices gained 1.4 percent monthly in January and increased 0.2 percent from the same month last year.



