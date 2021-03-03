ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream's HeyPal App Prepares Soft-Launch in U.K, Brazil, South Korea, Italy & Germany for March 15, 2021

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / CLICKSTREAM CORP. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp. is extending its beta soft launch for its HeyPal iOS App to five additional countries, including the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Korea, Italy & Germany for Monday, March 15th 2021. HeyPal is currently live in 10 countries, including: Australia, Taiwan, Spain, Ireland, Switzerland, Morocco, Ukraine, Turkey, Colombia & Israel.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream, states "The HeyPal team has made significant progress on the marketing & development of the beta app and we are ready to expand the soft launch to these five substantially larger markets as we prepare to launch HeyPal globally. We are excited to increase the diversity of our language learning pool as well."

The purpose of the HeyPal beta soft launch is to stress test the app's infrastructure and analyze these markets' reactions before launching globally. The 5 additional countries were strategically chosen to satisfy the language demands between the HeyPal member population, allowing for an effective matchmaking process for the diverse pool of language learners.

Isaac Nakash, CMO of Nebula states, "There is an extremely high demand for English speaking natives on the HeyPal platform, this is why including the United Kingdom as one of the new available countries was a no-brainer in our careful selection process. We are excited to introduce this new language learning trend to these new markets."

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik and HeyPal respectively.

WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production for 2021 featuring actor Pooch Hall and other celebrity hosts such as NFL Quarterback Joshua Dobbs and celebrity chef Jordan Andino. Show subject matter includes sports, music, Hollywood, space, food and much more. Game types are set up dynamically with daily, live games and non-live games available to play multiple times daily as well as the ability to challenge friends and family 1-v-1. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream monetizes the WinQuik platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit: Web: http://www.clickstream.technology/ or http://www.winquik.com/ | Twitter: https://twitter.com/winquikapp or https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. As opposed to quizzes, flash cards and other traditional language studying tools, HeyPal's approach to helping its users learn a new language is by matching them together with native speakers of their target language. For example, if User A speaks English, and wants to learn French, HeyPal will match the user with User B who speaks fluent French and wishes to learn English. This approach makes the language learning process more fun, engaging, and encourages faster learning speed. HeyPal also has many social media features, including posts and media uploading to "language boards", allowing users to post original content and be immersed completely in the language they are learning. Nebula intends to monetize HeyPal by integrating a unique and effective premium subscription model that will allow users to gain access to certain features that will enhance their social language experience. For more information about HeyPal, please visit website at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and social media on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp/.

