Global Self Storage to Participate at the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties, has been invited to participate at the 33rd Annual ROTH Growth Conference being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors, followed by one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as expert panels and fireside chats. Past events have featured more than 550 participating companies and drawn more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

Global Self Storage's president and CEO, Mark C. Winmill, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. He will be joined by the company's CFO, Thomas O'Malley, and vice president, Don Klimoski.

Management will discuss their strategy of focusing on underserved markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest which has contributed to the company's strong same-store results.

To submit a registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Global Self Storage, please contact your ROTH representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

For more information, go to ir.globalselfstorage.us or visit the company's customer site at www.globalselfstorage.us. You can also follow Global Self Storage on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information presented in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws including, but not limited to, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward-looking statements by the company involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company, which may cause the company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including the negative impacts from the continued spread of COVID-19 on the economy, the self storage industry, the broader financial markets, the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and the ability of the Company's tenants to pay rent. The company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by the company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar information. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the company's examination of historical operating trends and estimates of future earnings, are based upon the company's current expectations and various assumptions. The company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, but there can be no assurance that the company's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward looking statements apply only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The amount, nature, and/or frequency of dividends paid by the company may be changed at any time without notice.

Contacts:

Global Self Storage

Thomas O'Malley, Chief Financial Officer

1 (212) 785-0900, ext. 267

tomalley@globalselfstorage.us

CMA Investor Relations

Ron Both

1 (949) 432-7566

SELF@cma.team

SOURCE: Global Self Storage

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633175/Global-Self-Storage-to-Participate-at-the-33rd-Annual-Virtual-ROTH-Conference-on-March-15-17-2021