Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Übernahme-News! Relay Medical im Fokus der Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DMAB ISIN: SE0009581192 Ticker-Symbol: 8YT 
Frankfurt
04.03.21
08:08 Uhr
0,429 Euro
+0,009
+2,14 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOYLU AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOYLU AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2021 | 08:53
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hoylu AB: Hoylu Welcomes Eugene Feldman as the VP of Marketing

Stockholm, Sweden, March 4, 2021 --Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announces Eugene Feldman joining the company as VP of Marketing effective today. Feldman comes from Salesforce where he most recently served as Senior Manager of Product Marketing. Over the course of his career, Feldman served in several senior roles in marketing, strategy, and analytics in the SaaS industry. Feldman will focus on growing Hoylu's SaaS business worldwide.

"Over the past 4 years we built an amazing product that many Fortune 200 companies and other organizations rely on for unlocking collaboration and engagement potential of their distributed teams," said Stein Revelsby, Founder and CEO of Hoylu. "It's now time to scale our success and offer our technology to every team that's looking for better ways to collaborate, so we are increasing our sales and marketing efforts. Eugene's experience and expertise in both early-stage and mature SaaS enterprise companies makes him a strong addition to our team, and I'm really happy to have him on-board."

"Just like the internet of the early days simply made physical services like news, classifieds, and shopping faster and more convenient, today's visual collaboration tools simply bring the traditional whiteboard online," said Feldman. "However, with social media and mobile, the internet enabled us to do things that couldn't have taken place without it, and that's precisely what the Hoylu team has been able to do for visual collaboration. Once you see our latest release you will realize that Hoylu is to other visual collaboration tools what Facebook is to Craigslist. Our team created a whole new way to work and collaborate and we're just getting started. I'm so incredibly thrilled and humbled to become the newest Hoylie."

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu's mission is to empower distributed teams to collaborate easily and seamlessly while always staying in sync. Hoylu's Connected Workspaces helps enterprises as well as small and medium companies run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents with the same level of engagement and clarity as if everyone were working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com
Try Hoylu for free: https://www.hoylu.com/signup/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on March 4, 2021 at 8:45 CET.


HOYLU-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.