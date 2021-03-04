VistaJet International Ltd: VISTA GLOBAL CEMENTS ITS POSITION AS THE LEADER IN AIR MOBILITY AND ACCELERATES ITS MARKET SHARE WITH ACQUISITION OF APOLLO JETS

Apollo Jets is the latest in a series of acquisitions for Vista Global, allowing more clients than ever before to benefit from its technology and fleet solutions.

This follows from the successful acquisitions of Red Wing Aviation in 2020, JetSmarter in 2019 and XOJET in 2018.



Accelerates outreach and provides a world leading offering to over 4,000 new clients and reinforces Vista Global's position in the global business aviation market;

Vista Global expects to see an increase of over 20% flights in North America following Apollo acquisition;

Vista Global is the world's largest On Demand provider with its industry changing membership and subscription business model;

Apollo will be integrated as a division of XO, Vista Global's digital brand, and the addition of Apollo's globally renowned client executives will help accelerate sales of XO memberships and subscriptions to new and existing clients;

Vista Global also expands its dedicated fleet access and services portfolio to support individual aircraft owners through aircraft management partnership with Talon Air.

Dubai, March 4, 2021: Vista Global, the world's largest On Demand private aviation group, announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Apollo Jets, a leading private aviation provider.

Founded in 2008, Apollo has become one of the most prominent and established private aviation providers in the United States, with strong client relationships across leading Fortune 500, medium and large businesses, and sports and entertainment industries - servicing clients such as Derek Jeter and Shaquille O'Neal. With over 4,000 clients, Apollo's client-leading position within the US marketplace will now be complemented by access to Vista Global's end-to-end technology platform and owned fleet - joining Vista Global to be part of the world's largest subscription-based business aviation community.

Thomas Flohr, Vista Global's Founder and Chairman said: "The Apollo acquisition reinforces Vista Global's unrivalled commitment to providing every business aviation client with the best value flying solutions around the world. I believe this is just the beginning of consolidation in our industry and Vista Global is leading this market transformation. We are excited to add the strongest independent team of client executives to our leading global infrastructure, to offer more and more clients the opportunity to access Vista Global's worldwide flying solutions. Just as at Vista Global, Apollo's company culture is centered around best-in-class client service through its extraordinary team, renowned personal trust and committed 24/7 availability. It is a hugely exciting time for Vista Global - this acquisition expands our global services to a rapidly growing membership and subscription base, and furthers our promise to new and current clients, anytime, anywhere."

As part of the acquisition, Vista Global's digital brand, XO, will now offer a full aircraft management service to its existing clients and new owners, operated by Talon Air. This directly allows Vista Global to support individual aircraft owners with their maintenance and overhaul needs. At the same time, Talon Air's fleet will be commercially integrated into XO's client offering.

The acquisition will strengthen Vista Global's leading position and enhances the diversification of its offering in the business aviation market. Headquartered at the DIFC in the UAE, Vista Global brands are now reaching out to every aviation client in the world through a network of 20 offices across the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia, offering access to a global owned and managed fleet of over 160 aircraft, and a further 2,100 alliance aircraft. Since its foundation in 2018, the Group's revenues have nearly doubled, with a carefully selected mix of owned, managed and alliance aircraft providing an asset-right platform to service growing revenue and provide the best solutions for our clients globally. Additionally, internal talent has doubled in just over two years to almost 2,000 experts around the world.

The acquisition of Apollo is the latest in a series of M&A deals which have expanded Vista Global's service offering, following on from the successful acquisitions of Red Wing Aviation in 2020, JetSmarter in 2019 and XOJET in 2018.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

- Ends -

About Vista Global

Vista Global's subsidiaries provide worldwide business flight services. A global group headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, Vista Global integrates a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation: guaranteed and On Demand global flight coverage; aircraft leasing and finance; and cutting-edge aviation technology. The Group's mission is to lead the change to provide clients with the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world. Vista Global's knowledge and understanding of all facets of the industry deliver the best end-to-end offering and technology to any business aviation clients, through its VistaJet and XO branded services and duly licensed carriers. Vista Global is not a direct air carrier and does not operate flights.

More Vista Global information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

More information on VistaJet at www.vistajet.com

More information on XO at www.flyxo.com

About Apollo Jets

Apollo Jets is the brainchild of an elite group of specialists and pioneers in the private jet services industry. Founded in 2008, the company has become one of the most successful private jet charter companies in the sector. Combining industry veterans with strong vendor relationships and utilizing fleets meeting rigorous safety requirements, Apollo Jets offers the best possible value in the market. Through its commitment to providing outstanding service, Apollo Jets has captured an elite list of clientele including Fortune 500 executives, money managers, celebrities, athletes and sports teams.

Contacts

press@vistaglobal.com

Attachments