Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.: Achieve Life Sciences to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 11, 2021

SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results and provide an update on the cytisinicline development program on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET.

To access the webcast, log on to the Investor Relations page of the Achieve website at http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 472-9809 (U.S. & Canada) or (629) 228-0791 (International) and referencing conference ID 9395238. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on the website for 90 days.

