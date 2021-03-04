Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.: Grand Capital Ventures Inc.'s Yuka E-Commerce Unveils Plans to Significantly Expand Beauty Portfolio

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:GRCVD) ("the Company") wholly-owned subsidiary Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") continues to gain momentum having recently finalized exclusive distribution rights in the USA, England, Australia, and Switzerland for a large Israeli based skin care manufacturer "Sea of Spa Labs LTD". Owner of the brand; Sea of Spa. With more than 240 products in their assortment, Sea of Spa's addition to YUKA's portfolio is expected to positively impact the company's ability to successfully secure placement both online and for TV.

Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the global market for Cosmetic Skin Care for the year 2020 was estimated at $145.3B with the US Market estimated at $39.2B according to a 197 page Global Market Trajectory & Analytics report published by Research and Markets. For GRCV's YUKA, the Beauty category equated to approx. 35% of overall revenue translating into over $3M in sales and more than 225,000 individual products shipped in 2020.

"Thanks to the close relationships we have cultivated over the years, our buyers are always excited about new brands we on-board and "Sea of Spa" is no exception." noted Meir Avitan, President of Grand Capital Ventures Inc. "We look forward to many years of solid growth with this brand and our many other Beauty brands. Cosmetics is a very strong category for us; our portfolio is comprised of more than 80 terrific Beauty Brands and we will continue to source and add many more this year. YUKA intends on growing its beauty portfolio to account for 40% of its overall offered assortment and is aiming to hit $4.5M+ in 2021 from sales generated in the category". He added.

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography. For more information, visit our website at www.yukaecom.com

About Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

Grand Capital Ventures is a company with a historic focus in the nurturing of companies demonstrating a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

For more information, visit our website at www.GR-CV.com

