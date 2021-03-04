New Hope Tabernacle of Detroit is ensuring the protection of their parishioners by utilizing Wanda SD's pathogen fighting capabilities

Clinton Township, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - Resgreen Group's Wanda SD (OTC Pink: RGGI) attended New Hope Tabernacle in Detroit with the sole purpose of ensuring parishioners can continue to worship safely and with peace of mind. With Wanda SD's assistance, New Hope Tabernacle will be able to continue to spread the good word of love and hope in a safe and healthy environment.





As a leading mobile robotics company and creator of Wanda SD, Resgreen Group (RGGI) has developed a highly effective sanitization robot capable of bringing some order back to the chaos. With the use of UV-C light, Wanda SD eliminates 99.9% of harmful pathogens by effectively deactivating pathogens on a DNA and RNA level. An ozone option for additional disinfection is also available.





Covering a 200 square foot space in 15 minutes, proper disinfection of areas frequented by parishioners can promote a comfortable and protected place for prayer and reflection. Wanda SD is a shining beacon of light in dark times.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI):

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com

