Huntsville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation (OTC Pink: AFPW) ("Dinatrum" or the "Company") Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce that the company is working with a group of Financial Consultants to bring the company to Fully Reporting.

The Chamber of the Americas has approved our application and we are members of this prestigious International Business Chamber. http://bit.ly/3rI8QUn

We will soon be posting news on information regarding our participation in this Foundation.

The company has been evidencing some great progress regarding the compilation and reorganization of all its data regarding its past Hydrogen R&D. We will continue to publish information and we appreciate our audience great feedback. The company is currently making an intense search for all company Intangible Assets regarding its Hydrogen R&D Investments, we will be posting information regarding future findings.

To be transparent and to provide in depth information to our Shareholders we would like to launch our new Alumifuel website https://bit.ly/3uu6tXk

We are working on interviews and negotiations regarding Alumifuel Power Hydrogen Prototypes. We will keep everyone informed as we make progress during our initial assessment to make an evaluation of the company's holdings on this set of prototypes, intellectual property, and patents.

For example, one remarkably interesting Prototype that the Company currently has in it shelfs is a Small Portable Device the size of a briefcase. This Portable device utilizes Aluminum Powder Cannisters with our proprietary Mix that once you follow certain procedures specified within our Operations Manual, produces Hydrogen.

For a long period of time, the company invested in Hydrogen Technologies. Alumifuel is an Industry Pioneer and we hold a name that is associated with "Hydrogen" within the Investment Community.

As mentioned, we have filed a 10Q for the Third Quarter of 2016 and we are about to produce a 10K filing for 2016. OTCQB is our goal! We have been having conversations with various of our closest advisors and we have not yet determined the exact day on to which we will be back into fully reporting. We will soon produce several filings.

The company is continuing making an assessment on the companies that Control our Physical and Tangible Assets regarding Clean Energy, specifically related to Hydrogen. We recognize the importance of presenting Financial Statements as we are clearly on path to be fully reporting at a higher Tier as we work daily to present them to OTC Markets and to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Developer with projects within North America.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia,

President & CEO

Alumifuel Power Corporation

For further information, please contact the company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at info@dinatrum.com

