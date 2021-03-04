Visium Technologies, Inc. Announces Exclusive Investment Banking Agreement

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM) today announced that it has entered into an exclusive advisory agreement with New York-based investment banking firm Donald Capital, LLC.

Donald Capital has recently brought the Company needed capital which the Company has invested in significant product development. Donald Capital will now focus on a much larger, best-efforts raise, to help Visium achieve its strategic goals.

Proceeds from the proposed offering will be used to build out Visium's sales, marketing, and engineering teams, and for product development and general working capital needs.

"We look forward to working with Donald Capital on these important initiatives," said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies, Inc. "Donald Capital has a great track record and specializes in working with many fast growing, early-stage companies like ours. In particular, they have a unique and deep expertise within cybersecurity, leveraging over two decades of experience. This next round of funding will facilitate our plans for growth and listing on a national exchange."

This press release is not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell securities. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and carry a risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About Donald Capital, LLC

Donald Capital was founded in 2019 by senior Wall Street veterans with a long-term goal to become the premiere boutique investment bank in all sectors for both domestic and foreign companies. The firm is headquartered in New York City with an office in St. Petersburg, FL.

Contact information for the firm is: Donald McDonald-CEO, its email is: info@donaldcapital-ny.com, its website is: www.donaldcapital-ny.com, and its Corporate Office-NY phone number is: 914-806-2066.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

CONTACT:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Twitter | Instagram

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

Investor Relations:

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: Info@BlueHorseshoeStocks.com

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633418/Visium-Technologies-Inc-Announces-Exclusive-Investment-Banking-Agreement