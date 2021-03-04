Moola Inc.: How Canadians Are Saving Money With Just a Tap of Moola

Introducing a new money saving app and secure digital wallet that offers deals from over 200 top brands, including Home Hardware, Sport Chek, Indigo, Wayfair, and more



VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Traditionally, gift cards were seen as something we bought only for others. One new innovative app - Moola - is helping to change that perception.

Many Canadians are now enjoying the advantage of using gift cards via Moola to pay for everyday essential purchases such as gas, groceries, dining, coffee, and more. Using gift cards for their own purchases allows them to accumulate significant savings over time.

Moola is a secure, super-convenient digital wallet for buying, storing, and using eGift cards.

How it works is simple:

Download Moola from the App Store or the Google Play Store. Browse Moola's Marketplace and find eGift card deals from brands you love. Purchase and store your eGift cards right on your phone. They're ready to use anytime, never expire, and can be easily used for both in-store and online shopping.

EASE OF USE

Buying eGift cards through the Moola Marketplace is easy and intuitive - one tap is all it takes. You can also send cards to friends, and redemption is as simple as scanning or entering your card at checkout. With multiple payment options available - including credit card, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and even bitcoin - you can choose the method that works best for you.

With new deals every week, and spur-of-the-moment Flash Deals, users are treated to so many ways to save up to 15% off for a limited time. You'll want to check the app often to ensure you don't miss out on the deals.



SAVE ON EVERYDAY ESSENTIALS

And now, Moola is introducing another way you can save on gas, groceries, and other basics that people shop for every day. Save on essential purchases such as DoorDash, Uber, Sobeys, Safeway, HelloFresh, and more. With deals ranging from 1% to 10%, the average Canadian household can potentially save up to $500 per year.

SECURE

Moola is a trusted, Canadian-owned company that works directly with your favourite brands to deliver convenience, savings, and security. Each eGift card is safely stored in your password-protected digital wallet, and your cards never expire. For added security, you can enable biometric authentication - if you lose or replace your phone, just download Moola on another device, log in, and all your cards will be there.

"Moola's mission is to innovate the gift card space by shifting away from buying gift cards for others, and instead using them for yourself," says Jean François Eap, Moola's CEO. "This allows customers to provide their loyalty to their favourite merchants while being rewarded with savings and deals."

Eap adds: "Eventually, Moola will become smarter by understanding what a user wants, when they want it, and present merchants and deals tailored to the individual's interests and shopping habits. Since everything we do is predicated on privacy and security, we also aim to eliminate gift card fraud that can occur with traditional plastic gift cards. This not only protects our business, but gives the user peace-of-mind knowing their cards are secure in their Moola wallet."

About Sky Global Inc.

Founded in 2010, Vancouver-based Sky Global is a fast-growing tech company with over 70 employees and a portfolio of innovative and security-focused products. Moola (a digital wallet and mobile eGift card marketplace) is one of their flagship products, as well as their latest innovation Stash, (a private and secure mobile bitcoin wallet). To learn more about Sky Global, visit skyglobal.com.

