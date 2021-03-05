Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Diamond Drilling on the McKenzie East Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce that the initial phase of diamond drilling is now completed on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The Company completed eight diamond drill holes totalling 2,584 metres.

McKenzie East Project drill hole summary

hole_id utmE utmN Azimuth Dip Depth(m) MKE21-01 312600 5357250 20 -60 402 MKE21-02 312600 5356950 200 -60 312 MKE21-03 312687 5356655 31 -60 337 MKE21-04 312651 5356723 30 -60 300 MKE21-05 312000 5357100 160 -60 300 MKE21-06 312400 5357500 180 -60 348 MKE21-07 312200 5357550 10 -60 300 MKE21-08 312809 5356754 30 -50 285

Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, oversees core processing on the McKenzie East project. His preliminary observations indicate that the area of drilling by holes MKE21-03, MKE21-04 and MKE21-08 has intersected bedrock with characteristics conducive to gold mineralization. This includes a small grain of visible gold observed in hole MKE21-03 (see news release dated February 15, 2021). However, the reader is cautioned that the presence of visible gold and other indicators in core does not assure positive assay results when processed at the laboratory.

The eight diamond drill holes completed on the property tested a variety of 3D Induced Polarization (IP) and magnetic geophysical targets combined with Mobile Metal Ion soil sampling results. The area of drilling MKE21-03, 04, and 08 tested the margin of an approximate 500 metre elongate magnetic high feature with moderate associated IP anomalies.

Drill core is currently being logged and sampled at the Black Tusk secure facility located near the property. Samples are being taken directly to ALS Laboratory located in Val d'Or. Samples are continuously under custody of the Black Tusk team members until delivered to the lab. Black Tusk undertakes QA/QC procedures including insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals into the sample stream.

Initial laboratory results from core sampling are expected in the following weeks.

Black Tusk is now in the process of moving the diamond drill to their Lorrain PGE property, located near Lorrainville Quebec, approximately 230 kilometres by road southwest of Val d'Or. Drilling is expected to begin there later next week.

"The company is very pleased with the efficient manner in which this drill program was completed" says Richard Penn, CEO.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

Cautionary Statement

