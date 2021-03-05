Ford senior leaders will discuss the company's European business and roadmap for sustained profitability with Jefferies lead auto analyst Philippe Houchois during the Exane BNP Paribas Jefferies Geneva Motor Show Conference on Wednesday, March 10, at 8 a.m. ET.

The session will cover strategic topics such as the Ford of Europe redesign, plans to capitalize on the company's growing commercial vehicles business, and future direction in the region for passenger vehicles.

The webcast will feature:

Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe

Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe

Roelant de Waard, general manager, Passenger Vehicles, Ford of Europe

Lynn Antipas Tyson, executive director, Investor Relations, Ford

Participants are encouraged to view the webcast using this link. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars increasingly including electrified versions and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005310/en/

Contacts:

Equity Investment

Community

Lynn Antipas Tyson

914.485.1150

ltyson4@ford.com

Fixed Income

Investment

Community

Karen Rocoff

313.621.0965

krocoff@ford.com

Shareholder

Inquiries

800.555.5259 or 313.845.8540

stockinf@ford.com

Media

Ford Media Center

media@ford.com