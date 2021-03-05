FactMR: Advanced Technologies Aid Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Sales: Fact.MR

Increasing application from electronic industry aiding CMP slurry sales

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Fact.MR's report on global CMP slurry market is expected to exhibit an impressive growth through 2021 and beyond. Mounting demand for with high performance Integrated Circuits (ICs) and smart gadgets to spur the sales of CMP slurry. The revival in electronics industry is anticipated to grow the demand for CMP slurries.

The report estimates global sales of CMP slurry to grow at nearly 8% by 2030.

"Emergence of Internet of Thinking applications of CMP slurry will rise exponentially, aiding the sales of the market," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

The global chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market to generate two-fold revenue by 2030 as compared to 2020.

Aluminum oxide CMP to remain dominant through 2030

Silicon wafers will emerge as a lucrative segment through forecast period

China will be in forefront as APEJ foreseen to generate major revenue in CMP slurry market

CMP slurry market will retain dominance with growth rate of 9% through 2030.

Prominent Drivers

Demand for CMP slurries poised to boost backed by rise in applications of smart gadgets and Integrated Circuits (ICs)

Revival in healthcare industry post-COVID to rise the demand of CMP slurries within electronic products application

Increasing fiberization for 5G network will facilitate demand for CMP slurry sales

Competitive Landscape

3M, Cabot Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company Limited, BASF SE, Applied Materials Inc., DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, and Fujimi Corporation are some of the leading profiled by Fact.MR. The market seems moderately consolidated and the key players are focusing on product innovations as key strategy to generate revenue.

For instance, Dow Chemical Company Limited announced optimization to the Optiplane CMP slurry platform for advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Mostly for the advanced slurries for dielectric chemical mechanical planarization applications.

Another key player 3M, in 2019, acquired Acelity Inc. - a leading provider of advanced technologies and solutions in Healthcare business. The acquisition is expected to expand the revenue and bolster 3M's medical solution business.

More Valuable Insights on CMP slurry Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an in-depth analysis on the global CMP slurry market. The study divulges essential insights on the Piezoelectric motor market on the basis of type (aluminum oxide, ceramic, cerium oxide, silica, and others), applications (silicon wafers, optical substrates, disk-drive components, and other microelectronic surfaces), and key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan, Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which is the lucrative segment for the CMP slurry market?

What will be the market outlook for CMP slurry in the upcoming years?

What will be the key drivers for the CMP slurry market?

What will be the challenges that key players would face due to Covid-19?

Which material will account for lucrative sales of CMP slurry?

