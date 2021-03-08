Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Mit Vollgas in die Zukunft! Taat Lifestyle zündet den News-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.03.2021 | 08:05
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CalibreScientific, Inc.: Calibre Scientific Acquires HUBERLAB, a Swiss Distributor of Life Science and Diagnostics Products, to Further Strengthen its Presence in the DACH Region

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of HUBERLAB, a premier supplier of diversified products to laboratories in Switzerland. HUBERLAB establishes an important distribution hub for Calibre Scientific, joining BIOZOL and Dianova to expand Calibre Scientific's representation in the DACH region.

HUBERLAB, headquartered in Aesch, Switzerland, is a leading supplier of equipment, consumables, and supplies to laboratories in academic, pharmaceutical, chemical, healthcare and industrial markets. Through its catalog of world-class brands, modern ecommerce experience, and technical expertise, the business has earned the trust of laboratory professionals throughout Switzerland.

With the acquisition of HUBERLAB, Calibre Scientific expands its geographic reach through a highly regarded distributor in the Swiss market. "HUBERLAB is a unique addition to Calibre Scientific," said Dr. Ben Travis, CEO of Calibre Scientific. "We're looking forward to combining their one-stop shop catalogue with our niche offerings and expanding our customer relationships across the DACH region." This is Calibre Scientific's third acquisition in the region and first located in Switzerland.

Marc Hatebur, CEO of HUBERLAB, said, "Joining Calibre Scientific gives us a chance to offer our customers an even broader set of products and services, while providing tremendous growth opportunities for HUBERLAB and its employees."

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments,?and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of 17 life science and diagnostic companies, that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends into over 100 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to grow across a wide array of verticals and geographies, further expanding its product offering and global footprint to laboratories around the world.

For more information, visit www.calibrescientific.com, or contact Brice Geoffrion, Director of Business Development, at bgeoffrion@calibrescientific.com, or +1 (310) 651-8285.


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.