Stabilis Solutions Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX:SLNG) ("Stabilis"), a leading provider of distributed natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fuels, is pleased to announce that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central). Individuals in the United States and Canada who wish to participate in the conference call should dial +1 888-506-0062.? International callers should dial +1 973-528-0011.

Participants may also participate in a live audio webcast by visiting the following website at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/39939.

A replay of the call will be available until March 18, 2021. Individuals in the United States and Canada who wish to listen to the replay should dial +1 877-481-4010; passcode 39939. International callers should dial +1 919-882-2331; passcode 39939.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a vertically integrated energy transition company that provides clean energy solutions to our customers. Our solutions include small-scale liquefied natural gas ("LNG") production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. Stabilis also provides hydrogen fueling services to its customers. Stabilis has safely delivered over 250 million gallons of LNG through more than 25,000 truck deliveries during its 16-year operating history in the LNG industry, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as a fuel sources in a variety of applications in the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as alternatives to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Stabilis' customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or volumes are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

Investor Contact:

Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

877.889.1972

investorrelations@cg.capital

Andrew Puhala

Chief Financial Officer

832-456-6500

ir@stabilis-solutions.com

SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633796/Stabilis-Solutions-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2020-Earnings-Call