AdvanceTC Ltd: AdvanceTC Limited Secures DTC Eligibility

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited, (OTC:ATCLF) the manufacturer of the world's first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service announces that the company has secured DTC Eligibility by The Depository Trust Company for its shares on the OTC effective March 5, 2021.

The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC, and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

Chief Executive Officer, CP Loi said in a statement: "We are pleased to announce that we have obtained DTC eligibility, effective March 5, 2021. Becoming DTC-eligible greatly simplifies the process of trading and exchanging our common stock. We continue to make positive steps to grow the Company. We would like to thank our legal counsel, advisors and transfer agent, Vstock Transfer, for their guidance through this process. We will continue to update our shareholders on our progress."

About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows® OS microcomputer integrated with cellular telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 satellite-smartphone, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This update includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as AdvanceTC Limited. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

