Talkdesk to leverage Evolutio's wide reach into Spain to facilitate rapid expansion

Talkdesk, Inc., the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced its partnership with Evolutio, a leading provider of cloud-based services for global companies across the Spanish market. This agreement reinforces Evolutio's position as a leading independent cloud-based service provider in Spain. Partnering with Talkdesk enriches Evolutio's customer experience (CX) portfolio and enables the company to seamlessly sell, deploy and implement Talkdesk cloud contact center solutions to meet today's critical need for organizations of all sizes and industries to ensure business continuity while providing optimal digital experiences from any working environment.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Talkdesk," said Jacinto Cavestany, chief executive officer, Evolutio. "Adding Talkdesk's cutting-edge CX technology into our portfolio is one more step towards our goal to surround us with the best partners to fulfill our promise of offering cloud-based solutions that meet our customers' needs to enhance digital and flexible experiences. The Evolutio team, knowledge, assets and reach in Spain makes us the ideal partner to bring Talkdesk into the Spanish market."

"Talkdesk is driving the contact center industry forward with innovative solutions, providing companies the tools they need to make customer experience a competitive advantage," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. "We are excited to form this strategic partnership with Evolutio and expand Talkdesk's reach and influence in the Spanish market."

Talkdesk is revolutionizing the customer service market with Talkdesk CX Cloud, the industry's first and only modern, global end-to-end customer experience solution. By combining enterprise performance at scale with consumer simplicity, CX Cloud allows companies to easily adapt contact center operations to the evolving needs of customers, customer service and sales teams, resulting in increased productivity, customer satisfaction and cost saving. Talkdesk CX Cloud offers a dynamic customer experience platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), a white-glove approach to comprehensive business services and simple, seamless integration capabilities with more than 60 business tools, including the deepest Salesforce integration. Talkdesk CX Cloud sets a new benchmark for the contact center solutions market with enterprise scalability, security and reliability, backed by the industry's only 100% uptime Service Level Agreement.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk is the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises. Combining enterprise performance with consumer simplicity, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of support and sales teams and their end-customers, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,800 innovative companies around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, 2U, Trivago and YMCA rely on Talkdesk to make customer experience their competitive advantage. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

About Evolutio

Evolutio is an expert enabler of cloud services. The company works for some of the most relevant global and local organizations of the Spanish market. Its goal is to foster the agility, flexibility and innovation capacity of its customers, helping them to optimize their business value and making their digital transformation possible. The company is headquartered in Madrid, Spain, and its assets include: more than 5,600 km of deployed networks, 3 data centers and 6,200 virtual machines, 270 security certifications, 1,000 highly qualified experts and over 30 years of experience in the field. For more information, please visit evolutio.com.

