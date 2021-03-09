DJ EQS-News: CN Logistics Offers One-Stop Green Logistics Solutions to International Brand Customers to Jointly Promote Environmental-Friendly Supply Chain and to Contribute to Sustainable Development

EQS-News / 09/03/2021 / 10:04 UTC+8 CN Logistics International Holdings Limited ????????????(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2130)CN Logistics Offers One-Stop Green Logistics Solutions to International Brand Customers to Jointly Promote Environmental-Friendly Supply Chain and to Contribute to Sustainable Development[Hong Kong - 9 March 2021] CN Logistics International Holdings Limited - an internationally renowned logistics solutions provider ("CN Logistics" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group", Stock Code: 2130) is pleased to announce that the Group is one of the pioneers in the industry to launch one-stop green logistics solutions to a number of international luxury and high-end fashion brands. The solutions focus on energy conservation, waste reduction, and resource recycling. Since the launch of the solutions, the Group has been receiving many welcoming responses from more than 30 brands, with the wish to answer to the call of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and be a part of the advocation of sustainable development and environmental protection. We believe our small steps will create a great impact.Promoting an effective utilization of natural resources has become the consensus of society in recent years. The "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" of United Nations points out that nations shall strive to promote sustainable consumption and production, minimise the impact of environmental deterioration from economic growth, and achieve sustainable management and efficient usage of natural resources by 2030, by the means of prevention, emission reduction, recycling and reuse. As a logistics solutions provider focusing on high-end fashion and luxury goods, CN Logistics fully comprehends that each process along the supply chain often wastes resources with rich recyclable value, including cartons, plastic bags and hangers, and of which the Group has, however, been committed to promoting waste reduction and resource regeneration in daily operations for many years. The Group has also obtained the "United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change" certificate to assist customers in tracking and neutralizing their carbon footprint.In this cooperation, CN Logistics will provide green logistics services to a number of brand customers, including resources recycling and distribution services with new energy vehicles, in order to promote energy conservation and environmental protection in every process of the supply chain. In addition, the Group will work with recycling contractors to further promote effective resources utilization and reduce waste generation in daily operations, and provide professional and tailor-made suggestions for customers. Hong Kong and Mainland China are the Group's leading projects and we will expand our green logistics solutions to Southeast Asia and other regions in the long run, and contribute to the promotion of sustainable development.Mr. Ngan Tim Wing, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CN Logistics, said, "Energy saving and environmental protection have become the main stream. The public places higher expectation towards enterprises' corporate social responsibility, and meanwhile, our brand customers have also actively promoted effective resources deployment and minimised waste generation in recent years. Being a Hong Kong domestic logistics solutions provider with global coverage, I am honored that a number of globally renowned brand owners are joining hands with CN Logistics in the promotion of energy conservation and waste reduction in every step of the operation, and in the pursuit of sustainable development. This cooperation between CN Logistics, as a logistics service provider, and brand customers in energy conservation and waste reduction in the supply chain has been a frontier move in the industry. I am in full confidence that this first step will direct CN Logistics to the expansion of this concept to the world, particularly Southeast Asia regions, in the future for further contribution in sustainable development."End -About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019.This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of CN Logistics International Holdings Limited.For enquiries, please contact: DLK Advisory ???? Michelle Shi (michelleshi@dlkadvisory.com) Skye Shum (skyeshum@dlkadvisory.com) Jason Ng (jasonng@dlkadvisory.com) Kathleen Mui (kathleenmui@dlkadvisory.com) Tel: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103File: CN Logistics Offers One-Stop Green Logistics Solutions to International Brand Customers to Jointly Promote Environmental-Friendly Supply Chain and to Contribute to Sustainable Development 09/03/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2021 21:05 ET (02:05 GMT)