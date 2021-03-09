Regulatory News:

As of March 1, 2021, Stéphane Michel is President Gas, Renewables Power (GRP) and a Total Executive Committee member, a position previously held by Philippe Sauquet, who has exercised his retirement rights.

Since January 2014, Stéphane Michel had been SVP Middle East North Africa, Exploration Production. Laurent Vivier succeeded him in this position in January 2021.

"The Gas, Renewables Power segment has a key role to play in the growth, value creation and transformation of Total into a broad energy company. We are very pleased to welcome Stéphane Michel to the Executive Committee," commented Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman CEO of Total. "I would also like to thank very warmly Philippe Sauquet for his 30 years at Total, and the major role he has played since 2016 in the creation and sustained development of Total's Gas, Renewables Power segment."

Total's Executive Committee now consists of:

Patrick Pouyanné , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Arnaud Breuillac , President, Exploration Production

, President, Exploration Production Helle Kristoffersen , President Strategy-Innovation

, President Strategy-Innovation Stéphane Michel , President, Gas, Renewables Power

, President, Gas, Renewables Power Bernard Pinatel , President, Refining Chemicals

, President, Refining Chemicals Jean-Pierre Sbraire , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Namita Shah , President, People Social Responsibility

, President, People Social Responsibility Alexis Vovk, President, Marketing Services

Stéphane Michel

Since January 2014, Stéphane Michel had been SVP Middle East North Africa, Exploration Production. Before that, he was the Managing Director of Total E&P Qatar (2012-2014) and Total E&P Libya (2011). Stéphane Michel joined the Group in 2005, working for Downstream Asia, based in Singapore.

Stéphane Michel was born in 1973 and is a graduate of École Polytechnique (1994) and École des Mines de Paris (1997). He served as Energy Advisor to the French Finance Minister (2002-2004).

Laurent Vivier

Laurent Vivier began his career within Total in 1996 in the Group's Trading activity. Responsible for trading activities in LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) and then in natural gas for Europe and North America, he held positions in Paris, Geneva, London and Houston. In 2015, he was appointed Senior Vice President Gas of Total, thereby supporting Total's growth in LNG (liquefied natural gas).

Laurent Vivier was born in 1970 and is a graduate of EDHEC School of Business as well as the London School of Economics Political Science.

