Jurascheck, a senior Engineering executive, brings over twenty years of experience to the role

Synthace Ltd, the company behind Antha, the cloud-based software platform for automating and improving the success rate of biological processes, today announced the appointment of Nick Jurascheck as VP of Engineering. Dr. Jurascheck brings with him more than twenty years of experience spanning senior technology roles in high-tech product companies and consultancies.

Before joining Synthace, Nick worked at McLaren Applied in various senior leadership roles, managing the development and delivery of motorsport software and cloud-based platforms for public transport and virtual product development, as well as leading a major restructuring exercise.

This appointment demonstrates the commitment Synthace has in delivering solutions into the emerging Computer-Aided Biology marketplace and the importance it places on the high performance, robustness and security of its solutions.

Jurascheck boasts an impressive track record having been a co-founder of the digital radio company PURE, a division of Imagination Technologies. During his career he has led embedded software programmes for a range of award-winning DAB and internet radios, and built software teams to implement a cloud-based radio and music streaming service.

"This is a key appointment, and we are excited to have Nick join the team at this critical juncture in the company's evolution," said Tim Fell, CEO, Synthace. "Our business has grown dramatically over the last few years, and Nick's skills and expertise will drive forward our exciting technology and product development plans for the future."

Dr. Jurascheck added, "I am proud to be part of a forward-thinking and innovative organisation that is working to fundamentally change the lab of the future. The company has an exceptional team, coupled with market leading technology. Synthace's passion and core values align with my thinking and interests. I'm thrilled to be part of what will be an exciting revolution in the global biotechnology space."

Synthace is a leading voice in the global conversation about how to make biotechnology more of an engineering discipline. This is also why the company has built their Antha platform, which solves the challenges of collecting comprehensive metadata at the time a biological experiment is performed. In June 2020 the company launched its industry-leading white paper on this topic, Computer-Aided Biology: The Metadata Responsibility, which provides a crucial paradigm for defining, capturing, and combining metadata at the point of creation. As outlined in the paper, the current practice where users spend considerable time trying to back contextualise experimental datasets is not fit for purpose in an AI and automation powered laboratory

In 2016, Synthace was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer that is helping shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The company's customers include 4 top 10 pharma and many leading biotech companies who are using Synthace's software platform to perform ever more complex experiments in the development of new therapies.

About Synthace

Based in London, UK, and Boston, the US, Synthace is accelerating biological discovery and optimisation through computer-aided biology. Our cloud software platform, Antha, empowers biologists by enabling them to flexibly program their lab automation without the need to code. The graphical user interface has been designed by biologists for biologists, intuitively enabling them to automate their whole experiment from planning to execution, data collection, and analysis. Antha is the cornerstone of the lab of the future, seamlessly connecting the digital realm of data with the physical of lab automation and wet-lab biology, automatically collecting and structuring data to accelerate biological understanding.

Synthace is unlocking the potential of biology for humankind and our environment. Synthace works with biopharmaceutical companies, and in 2016 was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer that is helping shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and in 2018 as a cool vendor by Gartner.

