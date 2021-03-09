Widen Enterprises: Widen and Showpad strengthen their partnership as demand to support businesses navigating new and enhanced digital offerings increases

91% (https://www.gartner.com/en/information-technology/insights/digitalization) of businesses are engaged in some form of digital initiative, making managing digital assets business-critical for retailers in the year ahead.



LONDON, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) company Widen (https://www.widen.com/), announces its reinvigorated partnership with global sales enablement leader, Showpad (https://www.showpad.com/). The partnership is aimed at providing both existing and new customers with the ultimate customer experience, allowing businesses to access their digital assets, all from within Showpad's sales enablement platform.

Data from Gartner (https://www.gartner.com/en/information-technology/insights/digitalization) states that 91% of businesses were engaged in some form of digital initiative in 2020, with 87% of senior business leaders saying digitalisation is a priority. A new report by Alvarez & Marsal and Retail Economics, for example, estimates that following the pandemic, about 25% of the UK's population plan to make permanent changes to the way they shop, redirecting spending into online channels.

Widen and Showpad have had a working relationship since 2018, and this strategic partnership (https://www.widen.com/showpad-integration) comes as a result of the demand for integrated solutions from their mutual customer base, including Harman, a SAMSUNG company.

Jason Kunz, Marketing Communications Manager, Harman (a SAMSUNG company) said: "The Widen-Showpad combination greatly streamlines our asset distribution process. Having both platforms closely synchronized allows us to deliver key assets to our sales group much faster and more efficiently."

Propelled by the ongoing pandemic and predictions for the future, companies are having to ensure they are providing customers with effective and seamless online experiences, across multiple channels.

Widen and Showpad work together to enable customers to digitally transform, as well as create better business outcomes and equip sales teams with on-brand content and product knowledge. With this integration, tens-of-thousands of assets are automatically synced from Widen into Showpad, meaning administrators don't have to spend time managing and maintaining both systems. Helping to align marketing and sales teams with the latest digital content, the partnership enables mutual customers to:

Seamlessly access and share approved digital assets between teams, increasing productivity.

Ensure that dispersed teams have access to a single source of truth to deliver more consistent customer experiences across all channels.

Improve efficiency and reduce revenue loss from the use of outdated content.



Wim Borremans, VP Global Services & Partnerships, Showpad, said: "As buyer behaviour becomes more digitally-driven, one thing has become increasingly clear - experience is the ultimate differentiator. By partnering with Widen and cementing the working relationship we have had with them for the last three years, we are now able to offer our customers a scalable integration with a DAM. This enables companies to optimise the customer experience across multiple channels, and ensure revenue teams are equipped to meet the demands of today's modern buyer."

Jamie Liechty, Partner Manager, Widen, said: "This strategic partnership demonstrates Widen's commitment to delivering on the needs of our customers. We are always looking to better serve companies with functionality that is important to business growth, and by reinvigorating our partnership with Showpad, one of the leaders within the field of sales enablement, customers can utilise their DAM to its fullest potential and meet their business needs."

About Showpad

At Showpad, we believe that the buyer experience is the ultimate differentiator. And this is why we built the most complete and flexible sales enablement platform that marketing and sales rely on to prepare sellers, engage buyers, and optimize performance with insights. With a single user experience, our solution makes it easy to discover and share the right content, deliver training and coaching, and maximize seller productivity.

Showpad drives rapid deployment and adoption with best-in-class technology and practices based on the success of more than 1,200 customers in over 50 countries. GE Healthcare, Bridgestone, Honeywell, and Merck, among others, rely on Showpad's sales enablement platform in every step of the buyer journey.

Founded in 2011, Showpad has experienced explosive growth in recent years and has now raised a total of $185 million in funding. Our team of 450 people work from the company's headquarters in Ghent and Chicago and regional offices in London, Munich, San Francisco, and Wroclaw. In 2019, Showpad was included on the Best Workplaces list by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about Showpad, visit showpad.com (https://www.showpad.com/) or follow Showpad on Twitter (https://twitter.com/showpad) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/showpad/).

About Widen

Widen helps brands deliver content with confidence. Their cloud-based DAM and PIM software, the Widen Collective, empowers marketers to bring content together, send it anywhere, and automate in-between. Trusted by more than 700 companies and one million users, Widen boasts a 72-year track record of innovation and customer success. Customers include Dyson, New Balance, Crayola, and Hootsuite.

Widen is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and London, UK.

For more information, visit www.widen.com (http://www.widen.com/) and read our blog (https://www.widen.com/blog), and follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/widen-enterprises/).

