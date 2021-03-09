Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: PrestoDoctor Presents Missouri Dispensary 101 - Everything to Know About the New Missouri Dispensaries

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) is proud to announce that PrestoDoctor - the #1 patient-rated medical cannabis telemedicine service is presenting Missouri Dispensary 101, "Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Our New Missouri Dispensaries from A-Z in 2021" on March 13, 2021 from 11am to 1pm Online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/missouri-dispensary-101-registration-143794867319

Learn about how to get a card to access dispensaries, what you'll need to visit, dispensary ettiquette, and the new locations now open near you and more! Once the event concludes, we will provide a unique discount code for attendees to use when getting their medical card as well as follow-up from our participants!

The event will go over the following:

A Brief Intro to the Missouri Medical Program*

Dispensaries in 2021 & How to Choose a Dispensary:

The Dispensary Experience

After your Dispensary Visit

Important Dispensary & Patient Resources

About PrestoDoctor & Getting Your Medical Card

Event Close & Q/A

If you are interested in participating in the event as a presenter or sponsor please contact abrahama@prestodoctor.com or ryan@prestodoctor.com

About PrestoDoctor:

PrestoDoctor is the #1 patient rated fully online medical cannabis recommendation service, with over 15K five star reviews on TrustSpot.

On PrestoDoctor's platform, potential patients can speak to a compassionate doctor who specializes in medical cannabis, privately and completely online. Our patients pick their physician and appointment times (Either on demand or up to a week in advance) - and conduct their video evaluation via our customer built HIPAA compliant telemedicine service. PrestoDoctor has helped tens of thousands of patients get medical cannabis cards in California, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Illinois & Iowa.

PrestoDoctor prides itself in providing an easy process, exceptional customer support, and compassionate doctors that focus on education and patient empowerment. Patients only pay if approved and are provided a customized treatment plan post-appointment.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in telehealth, contract manufacturing CBD infused products, and the licensing of cannabis-related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis-based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor®, GK Manufacturing & Packaging, Wild Earth Naturals®, and iBudtender. The Company licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, and is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company's success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact Information:

(702) 762-3123

https://www.cannabissativa.com

