Charge Enterprises Inc.: Benjamin Carson Jr. Joins Charge Enterprises Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE) ("Charge"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced today that it has appointed Benjamin Carson Jr. to its board of directors. Mr. Carson is Chairman of Interprise Partners, a lower-middle market private equity firm based in Maryland which he Co-Founded and continues to be a Partner, and one of the few minority-owned private investment firms in the country, where he is responsible for the overall strategy of the company and its portfolio.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Benjamin, a proven leader in investing and infrastructure, to Charge's board of directors," said Andrew Fox, Founder and CEO of Charge Enterprises Inc. "His experience and proven record of building scalable businesses will help us power our growth as we enter this exciting chapter of building a leading infrastructure company."

Mr. Carson is also a Co-Founder and Partner at FVLCRUM Funds, a CRA Eligible Lower-Middle Market Private Equity firm based in Washington DC, where he is responsible for the overall strategy of the company and its portfolio. FVLCRUM is one of the few minority-owned private investment firms in the country and targets transactions between $10-40 million backing proven executive teams leading highly scalable businesses. The fund exclusively invests in minority owned businesses with the goal of creating generational wealth for the executive teams and substantial economic opportunity for minorities.

Prior to founding FVLCRUM, Mr. Carson was Co-Founder and Partner at Interprise Partners, where he continues to serve as Chairman. Prior to Interprise, Mr. Carson served in an executive capacity at The Warner Companies, a middle market financial services and consulting firm, where he advised companies on mergers and acquisitions, capital structuring, capital raises, investments, risk management and strategic planning.

Mr. Carson has also been involved in several political initiatives and served on the board of Carson America, the presidential campaign of Dr. Benjamin Carson, from 2016 - 2017. Mr. Carson continues to be actively involved in political initiatives in Washington, DC to support entrepreneurship, workforce development, and minority- and women-owned businesses.

In 2015, the Carson Family established their Single Family Office, Floreat Park, where Mr. Carson serves as the head of the Investment Committee and on the Executive Committee. Benjamin Carson Junior commented, "To join Charge Enterprise's board at such an exciting time is a real honor, the world is changing faster than ever. Ensuring that suitable infrastructure is in place is one of the key challenges that states, cities and countries face as the world becomes more electrified, and Charge is perfectly positioned to become the leading infrastructure company in this space. I've known Andrew since 2019 when I became an early investor in GetCharged Inc. To now have an opportunity to become more involved in Charge moving forward is a tremendous privilege." Mr. Carson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology with a minor in Entrepreneurial Leadership from Tufts University. He is a 2019 AEI Scholar and also the recipient of Baltimore's 35 Under 35 award, the Envest Foundation's 40 Under 40 award, Franchise Journal's MBE Titans, Washington Life's 40 Under 40, and DCA Rising Stars of GovCon. Mr. Carson is dedicated to community involvement and serves on several boards, including Tufts University (Tufts Entrepreneurship Center), Young Presidents Organization (YPO), the Minority Wealth Commission, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital Foundation Board, and The Carson Scholars Fund. This appointment brings the number of directors of Charge Enterprises' board to eight. About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises Inc (OTC PINK:CRGE) is a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging. With two distinct divisions:

Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over 2 decades; and.

Charge Infrastructure, addresses portable powerbanks, micro-mobility docking and charging & EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.

Charge's strategy is to do the unglamorous part of connecting phone calls and powering the future of movement.

Charge operates its current business through a number of subsidiaries which it has recently acquired and/or formed.

To learn more about Charge, visit https://www.charge.enterprises/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Charge Enterprises, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Charge Enterprises, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Charge Enterprises, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Charge Enterprises Inc's ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Charge Enterprises, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

