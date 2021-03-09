Inventor of the Tampliner Among Top-ranked in the Design Category

UK-based period-care B-Corp, Callaly has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived-making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. The MIC list showcases businesses from 29 countries and Callaly was ranked at number 10 in the Design category.

Thang Vo-Ta, co-founder and CEO of Callaly said: "I couldn't be more proud on behalf of the whole Callaly team for this recognition. From day one at Callaly our mission has been to make the lives of people with periods better and we have consistently lived up to this promise through our innovations and commitments to quality, sustainability and campaigning.

"Despite global challenges, this year has seen us reach some incredible milestones, from securing FDA clearance and exporting across Europe, to seeing our tampliner, the first design upgrade to the tampon in 80 years, named one of TIME's Best Inventions of the 2020.

"As a UK startup, to be recognised in Fast Company's list alongside such incredible company is testament to the hard work and dedication from everyone here at Callaly and all those who helped us on our journey to-date."

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9and 10. Thang Vo-Ta, co-founder of Callaly will speak alongside other business leaders including the CEOs of Pfizer, Snap, Honeywell and Lululemon at this virtual summit which will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company'sMost Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is FCMostInnovative.

An image of the Tampliner can be found here.

ABOUT CALLALY

British based Callaly is a certified B Corp- a for-profit company that's committed to using business as a force for good. There are over 3,500 certified B Corps in the world including Patagonia, Allbirds, Natura, and Unilever's Ben Jerry's. Every decision Callaly makes, no matter how small, is taken with an eye on the wider global impact. Callaly donates at least 1% of sales to charities supporting women children.

Callaly offers a range of high quality period care products managed through its ISO9001 based Quality Management System including award-winning Tampliners, pantyliners, day pads, night pads and tampons- all in a range of different absorbencies. All the products are made with 100% organic cotton and are free from dioxins, perfumes, and pesticides. The Earth-friendly products are all wrapped in sustainable packaging.

