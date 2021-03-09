

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer products major Unilever said it will eliminate the word 'normal' from all of its beauty and personal care brands' packaging and advertising as it makes people feel excluded.



In addition, the owner of Dove, Lifebuoy, Axe and Sunsilk brands will not digitally alter a person's body shape, size, proportion or skin colour in its brand advertising. It will also increase the number of ads portraying people from diverse groups who are under-represented.



The decisions are part of the company's new Positive Beauty vision and strategy aiming to end discrimination and advocate for a more inclusive vision of beauty.



As per a 10,000-person study conducted across nine countries and commissioned by Unilever, using the word 'normal' to describe hair or skin on product packaging and advertising has a negative impact for seven in ten people.



In the study, it was found that around 56% people think the beauty and personal care industry can make people feel excluded, and around 52% say they now pay more attention to a company's stance on societal issues before buying products.



Among them, 74 percent people want to see the beauty and personal care industry focusing more on making people feel better, than just looking better.



The Positive Beauty vision of the company, which has sales in over 190 countries, aims not only to do less harm, but more good for both people and the planet.



Sunny Jain, President Beauty & Personal Care, said, 'With one billion people using our beauty and personal care products every day, and even more seeing our advertising, our brands have the power to make a real difference to people's lives. As part of this, we are committed to tackling harmful norms and stereotypes and shaping a broader, far more inclusive definition of beauty.'



