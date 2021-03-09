Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OPTI) ("the Company"), a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. CEO of the Company, Roger Pawson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"What information can you provide about the recent press release detailing the UV-C light technology integration into smartphones and tablets?", asked Jolly to start the interview. "This is a patent that we filed back in June of last year. It has actually had several interested parties during that time," explained Pawson. "There are serious discussions in early stages for the use of that technology to be integrated into existing cellphones and tablets, and we will be keeping everyone appraised via press releases as it progresses."

"Have you given any thoughts to how you are going to monetize this technology?", asked Jolly. "If it goes per the discussions moving forward, it will be a licensing agreement with a royalty. We will not be selling the technology," explained Pawson, adding that the agreements will likely include an exclusivity clause.

"Where are we at in the integration of OPTEC's new 17,000 sq. ft. facility?", asked Jolly. "We actually took possession of it on Monday of this week," shared Pawson. "We're already utilizing the space, we're going through the process of our signage," he added. "We're in possession and we're actually starting to put products in there, and we hope that by the middle of next week it will be fully operational," he continued. "It's in addition to our existing Scott street location, so it puts us now at a little over 40,000 sq. ft. in storage and distribution."

Jolly then asked about the Company's marketing strategies moving forward. "We're planning on doing campaigns for the East Coast, New York, and Florida to promote those products, and we are working with a couple of other platforms in addition to our own eCommerce site to bring those products to the forefront," said Pawson. "Billboard marketing is one of the key factors that we're pushing for," he added. "We're looking at integrating a more sophisticated type of marketing project that we're currently reviewing using another company to help us launch that platform."

The conversation then turned to the possibility of an acquisition in the near future. "What I can reveal is that we did form OPTEC Mexico; it's a Mexican corporation based in Tijuana. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary, and it will be doing the Mexican and South American distribution of the products," shared Pawson. "The Mexico market for us is actually growing rapidly in the form of the rapid tests that we now carry and are distributing," he explained. "Of sorts, that is an acquisition because it is a wholly-owned subsidiary, but I will dare to say that we are in discussions with several other companies for integration/acquisitions under the OPTEC banner."

"What do you see for the company over the next two to three quarters?", asked Jolly. "We're still fulfilling part of the large PPE order. We anticipate hopefully having that done by the end of the second quarter now," said Pawson. "We hope to be able to announce some nice revenues and profits again for the next quarter," he continued. "We are also moving forward with our audit process to bring the company back to QB, and ultimately the goal is to take it to the NASDAQ."

To close the interview, Pawson thanked listeners and shareholders for their continued support. He also encouraged investors to remain engaged with the Company's announcements and current projects.

