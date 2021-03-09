Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC Pink: SIRC) ("the Company), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. CEO of the Company, Dave Massey joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We had a vision about putting solar on every roof," shared Massey. "We found a way to do marketing where we could sell roofing and solar with a low interest loan, which was less than an electric bill," he continued. "We decided to go public and it's been quite the journey," said Massey, adding that the Company's revenues have continued to grow since they became a public company in 2016.

"Our core business is roofing and solar, but we also do EV charging systems. We're looking to get into HVAC systems, and anything in the energy sector is part of what we're looking at," explained Massey.

Jolly then noted that the Company is currently trading on the Pink Sheets, and asked about their auditing and uplisting progress. "We're very confident that we will have the audit done by next week," said Massey. "The Form-10 is completed and ready-to-go," he added. "We're looking to uplist late next week or early the following week."

The conversation then turned to a recent announcement released by the Company detailing an LOI to acquire Cornerstone Construction. "We're pretty confident that we'll get the deal done by the end of the month," said Massey. He then elaborated on the value Cornerstone Construction brings to the Company, especially in regards to their Founder, Hunter Ballew, as well as strategic market locations.

"Do you have any other acquisitions on the horizon moving forward?", asked Jolly. "Last week we announced an EV charging systems company right here in Southern California. We're working diligently with them and we have a binding LOI in place. It might take a couple weeks, but it's a great sector to be in and both parties are very excited to close."

Jolly then asked about the potential of the EV industry moving forward. "There's 41 electric vehicles coming to the market in 2021, so I think there's definitely a paradigm shift coming in that direction," said Massey. "As far as the market share, I feel that SIRC in the next few years could very easily have $30 to $40 million in revenues from the EV charging market in various formats."

"What does the 2022 fiscal year look like and what do you expect?", asked Jolly. "We recently just closed Enerev, which was another big acquisition," said Massey. "Just with Enerev revenue on the books, we're looking to do about $40 million for SIRC," he shared, adding that Cornerstone Construction is expected to generate around $30 million in revenue. "I'm very confident that by early summer we will have a run-rate of over $100 million."

To close the interview, Massey elaborated on the investment potential of the Company, especially considering their low market cap as they continue to move further into the energy sector. "We're trying to get away from being a roofing and solar company, and more into being an energy company," said Massey. He also elaborated on the quality and value of the Company's team, as well as their strategic acquisitions. "We have a tremendous team that has a lot of enthusiasm and we're all working very hard to make this company something amazing."

