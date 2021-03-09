Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.03.2021
WKN: A2QEMU ISIN: US9675902095 Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1 
09.03.21
08:20 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
09.03.2021 | 15:08
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

WidePoint management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
U.S. dial-in number: (888) 506-0062
International number: (973) 528-0011
Passcode: 502619

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 6, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 40212

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
949-574-3860, WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634256/WidePoint-Sets-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2020-Conference-Call-for-Tuesday-March-23-2021-at-430-pm-ET

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
