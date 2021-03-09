DJ PAO Severstal: Publication of Prospectus

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Publication of Prospectus 09-March-2021 / 16:41 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Publication of Prospectus The following Prospectus is available for viewing: Moscow, Russia - 9 March, 2021 - PAO Severstal hereby informs that the base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") in relation to the USUSD4,500,000,000 loan participation note programme for the issuance of loan participation notes by, but with limited recourse to, Steel Capital S.A., incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg as a société anonyme, for the sole purpose of financing loans to PAO Severstal, has been approved as a prospectus by the Central Bank of Ireland in its capacity as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017. The Base Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.ise.ie/Market-Data-Announcements/Debt/ Individual-Debt-Instrument-Data/Dept-Security-Documents/?progID=600&FIELDSORT=docId For further information, please contact: Severstal Investor Relations Vladimir Zaluzhsky Evgeny Belov Tel: +7 (495) 926 7766 Severstal Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina Vladimir Zaluzhsky Tel: +7 (495) 926 7766 DISCLAIMER This announcement is not for release or distribution or publication, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, the Russian Federation or any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction or jurisdictions in which such offers or sales are unlawful. (END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2021 08:42 ET (13:42 GMT)