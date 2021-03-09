Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 Ticker-Symbol: RTS2 
Tradegate
09.03.21
14:45 Uhr
14,800 Euro
-0,300
-1,99 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,60014,80016:00
14,70014,80016:20
Dow Jones News
09.03.2021 | 15:13
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PAO Severstal: Publication of Prospectus

DJ PAO Severstal: Publication of Prospectus 

PAO Severstal (SVST) 
PAO Severstal: Publication of Prospectus 
09-March-2021 / 16:41 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED 
STATES (OTHER THAN TO QIBs THAT ARE ALSO QPs, AS DEFINED BELOW), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION OR 
ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 
 
Publication of Prospectus 
The following Prospectus is available for viewing: 
Moscow, Russia - 9 March, 2021 - PAO Severstal hereby informs that the base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") in 
relation to the USUSD4,500,000,000 loan participation note programme for the issuance of loan participation notes by, but 
with limited recourse to, Steel Capital S.A., incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg as a société anonyme, for the 
sole purpose of financing loans to PAO Severstal, has been approved as a prospectus by the Central Bank of Ireland in 
its capacity as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 
June 2017. 
The Base Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.ise.ie/Market-Data-Announcements/Debt/ 
Individual-Debt-Instrument-Data/Dept-Security-Documents/?progID=600&FIELDSORT=docId 
For further information, please contact: 
Severstal Investor Relations 
Vladimir Zaluzhsky 
Evgeny Belov 
Tel: +7 (495) 926 7766 
Severstal Public Relations 
Anastasia Mishanina 
Vladimir Zaluzhsky 
Tel: +7 (495) 926 7766 
DISCLAIMER 
This announcement is not for release or distribution or publication, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part in or 
into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, the Russian Federation or any other jurisdiction where to do so would 
be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to 
purchase securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction or jurisdictions in which such offers or sales are 
unlawful. The securities referred to herein are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and 
should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). 
For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point 
(11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of 
Directive 2016/97/EU (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional 
client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by 
Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise 
making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or 
otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. 
The securities referred to herein are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be 
offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (UK). For these purposes, a 
retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of 
Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 
(EUWA); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) 
and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not 
qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms 
part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 
1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA ("UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the 
securities referred to herein or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and 
therefore offering or selling the securities referred to herein or otherwise making them available to any retail 
investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation. 
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as 
amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the 
United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or 
indirectly, within the United States absent a registration or an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, 
the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offer 
of the securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein will only be offered for sale in the United 
States to qualified institutional buyers ("QIBs") as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act that are also 
qualified purchasers ("QPs") as defined in Section 2(a)(51) of the US Investment Company Act of 1940, in reliance on 
Rule 144A or another available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the 
Securities Act and will only be offered for sale outside the United States to persons other than U.S. persons in 
reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. 
This announcement is being distributed to and is only directed at (1) if in the European Economic Area ("EEA"), are 
persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 ("Qualified 
Investors") or (2) if in the United Kingdom, (i) "investment professionals" falling within Article 19(5) of the 
Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order"), (iii) are persons 
falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc. ") of the Order or 
(iv) are other persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of the 
Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any Securities may otherwise lawfully 
be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) together being referred to as " 
Relevant Persons"). The information contained herein is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or 
relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which the information 
herein relates is available only to Relevant Persons in the United Kingdom and Qualified Investors in any member state 
of the European Economic Area other than the United Kingdom, and will only be engaged with such persons. 
This announcement or information contained therein is not an offer, or an invitation to make offers, to sell, exchange 
or otherwise transfer securities in the Russian Federation to or for the benefit of any Russian person or entity and 
does not constitute an advertisement or offering of securities in the Russian Federation within the meaning of Russian 
securities laws. Information contained herein is intended only for persons who are "qualified investors" within the 
meaning of Article 51.2 of the Federal Law no. 39-FZ "On the Securities Market" dated 22 April 1996, as amended (the 
"Russian QIs") and must not be distributed or circulated into Russia or made available in Russia to any persons who are 
not Russian QIs, unless and to the extent they are otherwise permitted to access such information under Russian law. 
The securities have not been and will not be registered in Russia and are not intended for "placement" or "circulation" 
in Russia (each as defined in Russian securities laws) unless and to the extent otherwise permitted under Russian law. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US8181503025 
Category Code: PDI 
TIDM:          SVST 
LEI Code:      213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
Sequence No.:  95127 
EQS News ID:   1174198 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2021 08:42 ET (13:42 GMT)

SEVERSTAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.