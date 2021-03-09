Preferred Commerce, Inc.: Top Branding Expert Joins Preferred Commerce

Preferred Commerce Appoints World Renown Marketing and Branding Expert Rowland Hanson to Its Board of Directors

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:OCBM) is pleased to announce that marketing icon, Rowland Hanson, has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

From Vice President of Corporate Communications at Microsoft toexecutive tenures with General Mills, Nestle, and Neutrogena, Mr. Hanson has developed and led successful marketing strategies in a wide range of industries. As CEO of the consulting firm, The HMC Company, he has assisted everything from emerging to Fortune 500 companies in maximizing revenue, profitability, and perceived investment value thru global business development and strategic brand building.

"Having this level of marketing expertise added to our board gives us great confidence in our future. It takes keen insight like his and a strong vision for future growth to compete in our marketplace these days, and Mr. Hanson has consistently demonstrated the leadership and wisdom that can take us to new heights.", stated Michael Ferraro, Co-Chairman and founder of Preferred Commerce.

Preceding some of his most recent achievements, he had been recognized throughout the world for developing and executing the branding strategy which ultimately helped catapult Microsoft's business in the 80s and early 90s with the introduction of its flagship software which he named "Windows." Published in numerous books on the history of Microsoft, there are several references to strategies he developed and executed that ultimately led to Microsoft and Windows brand's industry dominance. Today Mr Hanson continues serving Microsoft though its Alumni Network & Foundation, where he is a board member & trustee; a Foundation that has been the catalyst for the formation of numerous non-profits around the world.

During his tenure as Vice President of Worldwide Marketing for Neutrogena, he collaborated and strategized directly with the Company's founder on new products and a global expansion strategy designed to bolster worldwide brand recognition. This ultimately led to the company being sold to Johnson & Johnson for ~$1 Billion. While J&J knew they could replicate the Neutrogena products they did not believe they could replicate the strength of the brand.

Mr. Hanson has also consulted to other well-known companies such as Monsanto, IBM, and Nautilus Group, which is where he participated in the branding of what became the leader in home exercise equipment, Bowflex. Based on the strength of the Bowflex business, the Nautilus Group, where he served on the Company's Board of Directors, acquired complementary exercise equipment brands including Schwinn Fitness and StairMaster.

In addition to his consulting business, Mr. Hanson has formed, launched, and ultimately sold several of his own companies including bEQUAL which created award winning family DVD games in association with A&E, National Geographic, Discovery Channel and DreamWorks. And with United Airlines as his partner, he developed iTravel; the creator of a series of CD-ROM video tours of exotic locations around the world that included associated vacation packages.

Mr. Hanson obtained a BBA from Loyola University, and an MBA from Wharton School of Business (University of Pennsylvania) where he graduated on the Directors List of Distinction.

"We are proud and excited to have Mr. Hanson join our team and assist us with branding our products worldwide. He has deep knowledge in health and wellness and is a perfect complement to the rest of our team, said Ferraro."

About Thriv5

Zoning in On the Successful Delivery of SOD, Thriv5 Products have demonstrated the ability to sustain for immunity health enhancement. The proprietary natural formula fortifies vitality by bolstering one of the body's own most powerful naturally generated antioxidants. The Thriv5 Power Stick combines the SOD with soluble corn fiber and d-ribose for sustainment to provide users with energy, focus and cardiovascular benefits that enhance exercise and workout recovery as well as sharpened focus and clarity. The top quality M3 gel delivers extracts for the most nutrient-rich berries like ACAI, Blueberry, Pomegranate, Cherries, Concord Grapes, Goji and Green Tea as antioxidants and immunity boosters. THRIV5 integrates those mega fruits and teas, and combines them with Superoxide dismutase, extracted from a rare class of cantaloupe, delivering a powerful boost to the immune system.

About Preferred Commerce

Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OCBM) is the supplier and provider of THRIV5, a wellness product that contains some of the world's most powerful antioxidants and cell reparation enzymes, known as SOD (Superoxide Dismutase). SOD is an enzyme that alternately catalyzes the dismutation (or partitioning) of the superoxide (O2-) radical into either ordinary molecular oxygen (O2) or hydrogen peroxide (H2O2). ... Hydrogen peroxide is also damaging and is degraded by other enzymes such as catalase. THRIV5's are patent pending formulas that have shown to provide relief from Oxidative Stress. Inflammation and overall better focus, that are the steeping stones to a multitude of health related issues. Preferred Commerce has long been a solution provider to the horticulture and agriculture industries, as well as to consumers. In addition, the company has created training and educational products that have fueled billions of dollars in sales for Fortune 500 companies, while its family-friendly how-to-grow products have educated nearly 1 million children on how to successfully grow their own healthy food at home. Today's health concerns are running rampant and Preferred Commerce feels that THRIV5 can play an important part in providing people with healthier lifestyles.

Disclaimer: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease."

