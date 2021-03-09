Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 Results

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Financial highlights:

16% increase in total revenue year-over-year to $4.3 million.

GAAP net income of $7.2 million or $0.40 per basic common share and $0.37 per diluted common share.

Non-GAAP net income of $7.4 million or $0.42 per basic common share and $0.39 per diluted common share.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Consolidated total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 16% to $4.3 million compared to $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Consolidated service revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 14% to $3.8 million compared to $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cloud Telecommunications Segment UCaaS service revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 16% to $3.7 million compared to $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Web Services Segment service revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 21% to $121,000, compared to $154,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Consolidated product revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 32% to $526,000 compared to $397,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Consolidated operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 20% to $4.2 million compared to $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company reported net income of $7.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, or $0.40 per basic common share and $0.37 per diluted common share, compared to $228,000 or $0.02 per basic common share and $0.01 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The significant increase is due to an income tax benefit of $6.0 million from the release of our valuation allowance and $1.0 million in PPP loan forgiveness received during the fourth quarter.

Non-GAAP net income of $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, or $0.42 per basic common share and $0.39 per diluted common share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $347,000 or $0.02 per basic and diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to $185,000, compared to $243,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to $431,000, compared to $349,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial Results for the Year ended December 31, 2020

Consolidated total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 14% to $16.4 million compared to $14.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Consolidated service revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 14% to $14.5 million compared to $12.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Cloud Telecommunications Segment UCaaS service revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 16% to $14.0 million compared to $12.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Web Services Segment service revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased 17% to $542,000, compared to $656,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Consolidated product revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 9% to $1.8 million compared to $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Consolidated operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 16% to $15.4 million compared to $13.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company reported net income of $7.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, or $0.50 per basic common share and $0.46 per diluted common share, compared to $1.1 million or $0.08 per basic common share and $0.07 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2019. The significant increase is due to an income tax benefit of $6.0 million from the release of our valuation allowance and $1.0 million in PPP loan forgiveness received during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP net income was $8.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, or $0.55 per basic common share and $0.50 per diluted common share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million or $0.11 per basic common share and $0.10 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1.25 million compared to $1.23 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1.9 million compared to $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at December 31, 2020 was $17.7 million compared to $4.3 million at December 31, 2019.

Cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $647,000 compared to $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Cash used for investing activities for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $921,000 compared to $72,000 used for the year ended December 31, 2019. Cash provided by financing activities for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $13.7 million compared to $765,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, "This was clearly an important and transformational year for us. We stayed true to our plan and the results prove the progress we have made. First, we continued our streak of both GAAP and Non-GAAP profitability, secondly, we organically up-listed to the Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange, we were then able complete our equity offering in September of 2020 to raise additional capital and finally we have been able to negotiate a substantial accretive acquisition. We have grown the business organically and are now on track to aggressively grow the business thru accretive acquisitions."

Mihaylo added, "I am very excited with our results, we continue to generate positive income from operations as we continue to invest and grow our business. The significant increase in net income for the year is primarily related to the release of our valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets as a result of cumulative positive pretax income and projections of future taxable income. I was very pleased that consolidated total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 14% from the year ended December 31, 2019. Even more importantly Cloud Telecommunications Segment UCaaS service revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 16% compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. These trends, together with our ability to also grow the business through acquisitions bode exceptionally well for the future. We will continue to invest in and to build the business. I want to compliment our entire team on a job well done, I have never been more enthusiastic about our future."

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "I share Steve's enthusiasm for our future and appreciation for the efforts of our team. We made some substantial improvements in 2020, we now have the ability to attract accretive acquisitions. We made substantial investments in our sales and marketing and we are pleased to have added Jon Brinton as our new Chief Revenue Officer who has been making further key sales additions. We continue to update our products and services, and I believe our organic growth will continue to be strong. I am extremely excited about the potential growth of our organization through accretive acquisitions."

Conference Call

The Company is hosting a conference call today, March 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST. The dial-in number for domestic participants is 888-506-0062 and 973-528-0011 for international participants. Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM EST and reference entry code 412097. A replay of the call will be available until March 16, 2021 by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 40139.

Access to the conference call will also be available via audio webcast through https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2223/40139 . No questions can be submitted through the webcast.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believing this was an important and transformational year; (ii) staying true to its plan and the results proving the progress made; (iii) being able to negotiate a substantial accretive acquisition; (iv) having grown the business organically and are now on track to aggressively grow the business thru accretive acquisitions; (v) being very excited with its results while continuing to generate positive income from operation and continuing to invest and grow the business; (vi) being pleased that consolidated total revenue for the year increased 14% from the year ended December 31, 2019 and deeming important that Cloud Telecommunications Segment UCaaS service revenue increased 16% compared to the year ended December 31, 2019; (vii) the trends, together with the ability to also grow the business through acquisitions bode exceptionally well for the future; (viii) continuing to invest in and to build the business (ix) never having been more enthusiastic about our future; (x) having made some substantial improvements in 2020 and now having the ability to attract accretive acquisitions; (xi) making substantial investments in our sales and marketing and being pleased to have added Jon Brinton as our new Chief Revenue Officer who has been making further key sales additions; (xii) continuing to update our products and services; (xiii) believing its organic growth will continue to be strong and; (xiv) being extremely excited about the potential growth of our organization through accretive acquisitions".

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value and share data)

December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,579 $ 4,180 Restricted cash 100 100 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $21 as of December 31, 2020 and $14 as of December 31, 2019 538 380 Contract assets 159 22 Inventories 504 382 Equipment financing receivables 286 143 Contract costs 421 379 Prepaid expenses 190 141 Income tax receivable 4 4 Total current assets 19,781 5,731 Long-term trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 as December 31, 2020 and $0 as of December 31, 2019 - 6 Long-term equipment financing receivables, net 906 561 Property and equipment, net 2,734 155 Deferred income tax assets, net 6,054 - Operating lease right-of-use assets 1 51 Intangible assets, net 252 465 Goodwill 272 272 Contract costs, net of current portion 549 436 Other long-term assets 156 106 Total Assets $ 30,705 $ 7,783 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 56 $ 86 Accrued expenses 1,628 1,754 Finance leases 29 30 Notes payable 71 - Operating lease liabilities 1 50 Contingent consideration - 175 Contract liabilities 778 791 Total current liabilities 2,563 2,886 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 450 423 Finance leases, net of current portion 55 86 Notes payable, net of current portion 1,873 - Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion - 1 Total liabilities 4,941 3,396 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized 25,000,000 shares, 17,983,177 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 14,884,755 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 18 15 Additional paid-in capital 75,834 62,400 Accumulated deficit (50,088 ) (58,028 ) Total stockholders' equity 25,764 4,387 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 30,705 $ 7,783



CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share and share data) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Service revenue $ 14,544 $ 12,745 Product revenue 1,843 1,691 Total revenue 16,387 14,436 Operating expenses: Cost of service revenue 3,837 3,456 Cost of product revenue 1,110 895 Selling and marketing 4,153 3,862 General and administrative 5,107 4,235 Research and development 1,189 853 Total operating expenses 15,396 13,301 Income from operations 991 1,135 Other income/(expense): Interest income 3 6 Interest expense (76 ) (12 ) Extinguishment of PPP debt 1,007 - Other income/(expense), net (26 ) 16 Total other income/(expense), net 908 10 Income before income tax 1,899 1,145 Income tax benefit/(provision) 6,041 (6 ) Net income $ 7,940 $ 1,139 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.07 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,767,874 14,570,286 Diluted 17,420,476 15,559,863

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 7,940 $ 1,139 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 258 94 Deferred tax asset (6,054 ) - Extinguishment of PPP debt (1,001 ) - Share-based compensation 623 399 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (152 ) 43 Contract assets (137 ) (10 ) Equipment financing receivables (488 ) (453 ) Inventories (122 ) (112 ) Contract costs (155 ) (102 ) Prepaid expenses (49 ) 103 Income tax receivable - (3 ) Other assets (50 ) 11 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 20 378 Contract liabilities 14 151 Net cash provided by operating activities 647 1,638 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (745 ) (72 ) Acquisition of customer relationships (176 ) - Net cash used for investing activities (921 ) (72 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payment of contingent consideration (54 ) - Repayments made on finance leases (32 ) (28 ) Proceeds from notes payable 1,001 - Repayments made on notes payable (56 ) (56 ) Proceeds from exercise of options 2,043 849 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 10,771 - Net cash provided by financing activities 13,673 765 NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH 13,399 2,331 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 4,280 1,949 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AT THE END OF THE YEAR $ 17,679 $ 4,280 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash used during the year for: Income taxes, net $ (12 ) $ (9 ) Interest expense $ (70 ) $ (12 ) Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing information: Purchase of property and equipment with a note payable $ 2,000 $ - Adjustment to intangible assets and contingent consideration of customer relationship asset acquisition $ (121 ) $ - Extinguishment of PPP debt $ (1,001 ) $ - Contingent consideration related to intangible asset acquisition $ - $ 175 Purchase of intangible assets included in accrued expenses $ - $ 176

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Segment Financial Data

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Cloud telecommunications $ 4,202 $ 3,574 $ 15,845 $ 13,780 Web services 121 154 542 656 Consolidated revenue 4,323 3,728 16,387 14,436 Income from operations: Cloud telecommunications 110 172 849 864 Web services 14 46 142 271 Total operating income 124 218 991 1,135 Other income/(expense), net: Cloud telecommunications 986 - 939 (2 ) Web services 1 9 (31 ) 12 Total other income/(expense), net 987 9 908 10 Income before income tax benefit/(provision): Cloud telecommunications 1,096 172 1,788 862 Web services 15 55 111 283 Income before income tax benefit/(provision) $ 1,111 $ 227 $ 1,899 $ 1,145

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP") net income and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income to be an important indicator of overall business performance because it allows us to evaluate results without the effects of share-based compensation and amortization of intangibles. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income before interest income, interest expense, other income and expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. We also believe use of Adjusted EBITDA facilitates investors' use of operating performance comparisons from period to period, as well as across companies.

In our March 9, 2021 earnings press release, as furnished on Form 8-K, we included Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The terms Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

they do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;

they do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

while share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and

other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the SEC, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) (In thousands) U.S. GAAP net income $ 7,161 $ 228 $ 7,940 $ 1,139 Share-based compensation 246 106 623 399 Amortization of intangible assets 23 13 92 53 Non-GAAP net income $ 7,430 $ 347 $ 8,655 $ 1,591 Non-GAAP earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.02 $ 0.55 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.02 $ 0.50 $ 0.10 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 17,877,481 14,755,818 15,767,874 14,570,286 Diluted 19,251,448 15,929,874 17,420,476 15,559,863



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) (In thousands) U.S. GAAP net income $ 7,161 $ 228 $ 7,940 $ 1,139 Depreciation and amortization 61 25 258 94 Interest expense 22 3 76 12 Interest and other expense/(income) (1,009 ) (12 ) (984 ) (22 ) Income tax provision/(benefit) (6,050 ) (1 ) (6,041 ) 6 EBITDA 185 243 1,249 1,229 Share-based compensation 246 106 623 399 Adjusted EBITDA $ 431 $ 349 $ 1,872 $ 1,628



