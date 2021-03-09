OBiS Incorporated, a New York City based healthcare and biotechnology consulting company, has announced the opening of a subsidiary office in Oloron-Sainte-Marie, France.

The purpose of the new French subsidiary will be to expand its healthcare related clinical medicine, marketing and finance analytics capabilities to better serve the European market. OBiS has developed an extensive database of drug mechanism of actions. This will be used as a basis to improve the accuracy of market forecasts and identify new investment opportunities using artificial intelligent deep-learning computer models.

Company founder, Rick Beasley, foresees "tremendous opportunity being located in France, given its pivotal role in the development of medicine throughout history." OBiS plans to promote both the scientific as well as the financial aspects of biotechnology which it considers important to advance a global leadership position.

As part of its mission to explore new opportunities, OBiS launched several exploratory projects last summer in the following areas: personalized medicine (pharmacogenomics), French-Africa clinical development, and development of the French biotechnology industry. OBiS plans to continue these programs next summer as well as introduce a new one offering students the opportunity to gain relevant work experience in conjunction with the preparation of their baccalauréat exam.

The new OBiS entity is registered as a simplified joint-stock company (SAS). Local resident Jeanne Lavit recently joined the company as Research Director. Jeanne holds a degree in Biomedical and Health Sciences from the prestigious Irish University UCD, as well as a Masters in Public Health from ISPED (University of Bordeaux).

About OBiS

OBiS is a privately owned New York City based healthcare analytics company offering a variety of products and services in business development, forecasting, new product planning, key opinion leader identification, market research, clinical trial recruitment analytics and custom data services. OBiS serves primarily biotechnology and large pharmaceutical companies. OBiS was founded in 2002 by Rick Beasley, former director of Oncology Market Research for Bristol-Myers Squibb. OBiS SAS is a wholly owned subsidiary operating in France.

