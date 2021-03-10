Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to announce new results from a series of drill holes at the AGB zone that have returned from surface up to 122.00 metres (m) of 1.30 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 32.16 g/t silver or 1.70 g/t gold equivalent* (AuEq) including 54.00 m of 2.22 g/t gold and 42.08 g/t silver or 2.74 g/t AuEq. These broad zones of mineralization are 175 metres south of any historical underground workings at AGB. Drilling to date has now outlined near surface gold-silver mineralization over a 650+ m strike length and to 270 m vertical depth. Benchmark's flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is road accessible and located within the Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "The AGB zone continues to deliver exceptional results from surface, while delivering continuity and consistent grade down to over 270 metre vertical depth. This growing zone has the potential to provide open-pitable gold and silver ounces that will add substantial ounces to the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate. The Company awaits additional results from AGB that could increase the total tonnage in this zone. This area still remains open in all directions for expansion drilling in 2021."

Drill holes 20AGBDD0045/46/47 were designed to infill and test the continuity of mineralization at the southern extent of the AGB zone. Two of these holes (20AGBDD045/46) were testing the upper shallower part of the mineralizing system and intersected broad zones of bulk-tonnage mineralization from surface (Table 1). Drill hole 20AGBDD047, on the same section was testing the deeper extent of this zone, below the 2019 exploration modelled pit shell (Figure 2). Both bulk-tonnage and high-grade mineralization were intercepted in this hole including, 55.00 m of 1.61 g/t gold and 14.04 g/t silver or 1.79 g/t AuEq and 1.00 m of 31.40 g/t gold and 17.95 g/t silver or 31.62 g/t AuEq. Collectively these strong results confirm the southern extent of the AGB zone has a broad envelope of mineralization that extends from surface to depth and remains open.

Table 1: Drill Results Summary from the AGB Zone. Drill holes are organized from south to north with reference to Figure 1.

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Au eq (ppm) 20AGBDD029

167.00 201.00 34.00 1.01 40.81 1.52 incl 178.41 182.10 3.69 8.39 183.45 10.68 incl 178.41 180.31 1.90 13.77 222.66 16.55 20AGBDD031 105.00 126.00 21.00 0.13 27.10 0.47 20AGBDD045

3.00 74.85 71.85 1.21 36.40 1.66 incl 16.95 24.00 7.05 1.83 36.63 2.29 incl 19.11 21.00 1.89 3.69 37.51 4.15 incl 42.61 53.00 10.39 3.48 52.42 4.13 incl 42.61 43.40 0.79 6.77 73.70 7.69 and 51.00 53.00 2.00 7.59 50.50 8.22 20AGBDD046

3.00 125.00 122.00 1.30 32.16 1.70 incl 35.00 89.00 54.00 2.22 42.08 2.74 incl 36.00 37.00 1.00 14.25 50.90 14.89 and 46.00 52.00 6.00 3.50 72.41 4.40 and 62.00 82.00 20.00 2.81 37.59 3.28 and 106.40 108.00 1.60 4.82 12.61 4.98 incl 50.00 51.00 1.00 6.28 38.40 6.76 incl 79.00 81.00 2.00 7.66 107.10 8.99 20AGBDD047

121.00 176.00 55.00 1.61 14.04 1.79 incl 146.00 158.00 12.00 3.65 15.80 3.84 and 172.00 173.00 1.00 31.40 17.95 31.62 incl 152.00 153.00 1.00 18.15 13.85 18.32

* Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio.

** Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 80 to 90% of core length.





Figure 1 - AGB Plan Map with 2020 Drillhole Collars

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/76708_6e089dc364fd2af7_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - AGB Zone cross section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/76708_6e089dc364fd2af7_002full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

Benchmark is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John Williamson

John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer

Jim Greig

