Patent-News bei InnoCan Pharma: Weltneuheit im 19-Milliarden-Dollar-Markt!
WKN: A0X963 ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 
EANS-General Meeting: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a 
  Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this 
  announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
10.03.2021 
 
                      Atrium European Real Estate Limited 
 
                             Intention to hold AGM 
 
Jersey, 10 March 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), 
("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a 
leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real 
estate in Central Europe, announces today that it will hold its annual general 
meeting ("AGM") at 09:00 a.m. (Jersey time) on Friday, 26 March 2021 at the 
offices of Aztec Financial Services (Jersey) Limited at 11-15 Seaton Place, St 
Helier, Jersey, JE4 0QH. 
 
Due to the present travel restrictions and precautions to protect public health 
and acknowledging official advice from the States of Jersey, there will be no 
provision for shareholders to physically attend the AGM with participation by 
shareholders at the AGM to be by teleconference only. 
At this AGM the Company will seek approval from its Shareholders on the 
following matters: 
 
* (i)receiving the Annual Accounts; 
* (ii)the re-election of Directors; 
* (iii)the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as auditors of the 
  Company; 
* (iv)authorising the Directors to agree the auditors' remuneration; 
* (v)renewing the limited authority conferred on the Directors to offer Scrip 
  Dividend 
* (vi)conferring a limited authority on the Directors to buyback the Company's 
  Shares; 
* (vii)renewing the limited authority conferred on the Directors to issue Shares 
  and/or securities convertible into Shares; and 
* (viii)conferring a limited authority on the Directors to issue quasi-equity 
  securities. 
 
A circular providing further details of the proposed resolutions for the AGM and 
supporting documentation have been published and are available on the Company's 
website (www.aere.com [http://www.aere.com/]). 
                                     -Ends- 
For further information: 
FTI Consulting: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
Richard Sunderland 
Claire Turvey 
 
Atrium is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and 
domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as 
a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange 
and the Euronext Amsterdam. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in 
the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that 
apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are 
subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value 
of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of 
future results. 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
For further information: 
FTI Consulting Inc.: 
+44 (0)20 3727 1000 
Richard Sunderland 
Claire Turvey 
Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2021 03:22 ET (08:22 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
