EANS-General Meeting: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2021 Atrium European Real Estate Limited Intention to hold AGM Jersey, 10 March 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces today that it will hold its annual general meeting ("AGM") at 09:00 a.m. (Jersey time) on Friday, 26 March 2021 at the offices of Aztec Financial Services (Jersey) Limited at 11-15 Seaton Place, St Helier, Jersey, JE4 0QH. Due to the present travel restrictions and precautions to protect public health and acknowledging official advice from the States of Jersey, there will be no provision for shareholders to physically attend the AGM with participation by shareholders at the AGM to be by teleconference only. At this AGM the Company will seek approval from its Shareholders on the following matters: * (i)receiving the Annual Accounts; * (ii)the re-election of Directors; * (iii)the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as auditors of the Company; * (iv)authorising the Directors to agree the auditors' remuneration; * (v)renewing the limited authority conferred on the Directors to offer Scrip Dividend * (vi)conferring a limited authority on the Directors to buyback the Company's Shares; * (vii)renewing the limited authority conferred on the Directors to issue Shares and/or securities convertible into Shares; and * (viii)conferring a limited authority on the Directors to issue quasi-equity securities. A circular providing further details of the proposed resolutions for the AGM and supporting documentation have been published and are available on the Company's website (www.aere.com [http://www.aere.com/]). -Ends- For further information: FTI Consulting: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Atrium is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

