Mittwoch, 10.03.2021
Patent-News bei InnoCan Pharma: Weltneuheit im 19-Milliarden-Dollar-Markt!
GlobeNewswire
10.03.2021 | 11:05
Nasdaq Vilnius: Purchase of own shares of AB "East West Agro"

From 2021-03-12 a purchase of own shares procedure for AB "East West Agro" ORS
(ISIN code LT0000132060) is launched. 

The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2021-03-19.
Order entry until 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 15:45 EET.
The price per share is EUR 7.00
The maximum number of shares to buy is 10 000
The minimum number of shares to buy is 1.

Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system)
Order book: EWA1LOS2.





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
