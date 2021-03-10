Respira, an international carbon offset finance house specializing in tailored offset schemes across multiple sectors, has announced an equity investment in the first quarter of 2021 by Capricorn Investment Group's Sustainable Investors Fund, which aims to catalyze movement of institutional capital towards asset managers with high-quality approaches to sustainability.

The investment will allow expansion of Respira's portfolio-based approach to the carbon offset market. Acting as an investment principal with secured, long-term contracts with diversified worldwide carbon offset projects, Respira offers businesses the architecture to "progressively achieve emissions reductions targets." This approach provides institutional investors with both long-term pricing and productivity guarantees.

Robin Bowie, Co-Founder and Director of Respira, says, "We are delighted to welcome Capricorn as a shareholder in Respira. Our shared values and vision between our two firms are directly aligned. We are building a pathway for the flow of institutional capital into carbon offset projects that provides business leaders with accurate offset reporting and regulatory protection, and that also directly benefits the communities and ecosystems that host the wide varieties of projects."

Ana Haurie, Co-Founder and CEO, says, "We are excited to partner with Capricorn, a firm with a long history of impact investing around innovative technologies and business models. Ion Yadigaroglu and his team at Capricorn share the same values as Respira; we both believe that capital market solutions to climate change are incredible tools that have the power to drive significant change across sectors and across geographies."

Robert Schultz, Partner of Capricorn Investment Group, says, "Robin and Ana are proven entrepreneurs that know how to build and run a business, and they are doing it again as they have built an amazing platform at Respira. We are thrilled to partner with the Respira team in growing a truly impactful company with the potential to reduce emissions on a global scale."

About Respira

An international financing house for carbon offsets, Respira provides solutions to corporates and asset managers who are looking to offset their carbon footprints, by aggregating offsets from diverse and high-quality projects into pooled portfoliosAs an institutional counterparty, Respira provides access to diversified projects, the certainty of future supply and price, and alleviation of reputational risk.

www.respira-international.com/

About Capricorn

One of the largest mission-aligned firms in the world, Capricorn Investment Group was born from a belief that sustainable investment practices can enhance risk-adjusted returns. Underlying this investment approach is a deep desire to demonstrate the huge investment potential that resides in breakthrough commercial solutions to the world's most pressing problems. With offices in New York City and Palo Alto, the firm has grown to manage more than $7 billion in multi-asset class portfolios for families, foundations and institutional investors.

www.capricornllc.com

