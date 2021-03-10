Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: Atlantic Wind & Solar's KB Industries highlighted in Scrap Tire News

The most recognized publication in the used Car and Truck Tire industry publishes details of KB Industries added divisions.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce its, wholly owned subsidiary K.B. Industries, Inc (KBI) has received further publicity regarding KBI's new divisions in the current issue of "Scrap Tire News".

Recognized as the voice of the Scrap Tire Industry, "Scrap Tire News" once again lauds KB Industries for its contribution to the industry and the environment. As the leading source internationally of developments in the Scrap Tire Industry, professionals in this and many industries recognize the guidance provided by this publication thanks to its 34 years of bringing new and beneficial news to the industry. Noting the major positive strides that KB Industries is making to further benefit not just the Scrap Tire Industry, but now adding in unison, numerous disciplines related to the sustainable infrastructure applications that can benefit people internationally. Resulting in "Scrap Tire News" publishing these details of KBI's recent announcement.

KBI's press release announced these new divisions, namely, Scrap Tire Construction Products; Next Generation Tire Recycling; Zero Emission Waste 2 Energy; Water Purification Next Generation; Air Purification Next Generation; Earth Reclamation Next Generation, all of which caught the attention of the publisher. This is not the first time "Scrap Tire News "has published articles about the many benefits KBI has brought to the industry. Recently KBI was front page news detailing the extensive benefits of KBI's Flexi®-Pave and defining how KBI had provided solutions related to problems resulting from storm water run-off issue.

https://scraptirenews.com/stn/https://scraptirenews.com/2021/03/01/kbi-forms-new-sustainable-divisions/

This reinforcement by "Scrap Tire News" further defines the direction of KBI, bringing awareness to the industry of the overall benefits being introduced to various expanding markets of KBI.

About KB Industries: K.B. Industries, Inc. (KBI) developed the world's first flexible porous paving surface using recycled tires in 2002. From its category-leading KBI Flexi®-Pave to its newest innovations in water treatment and shoreline protection, KBI combines sustainable technology and experience to solve infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches. By combining recycled car and truck tire rubber along with rock aggregate in a monolithic surface, KBI created a massively porous but structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success.

KBI recognizes the market is ready for the addition of these new divisions and technologies. KBI is now in a position to meet the demands of professionals internationally as they strive to stay ahead of tomorrows' environmental needs through these beneficial technologies.

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

Angela Adshead

Atlantic Wind and Solar

+44 7771 821 791

aadshead@kbius.com

SOURCE: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634405/Atlantic-Wind-Solars-KB-Industries-highlighted-in-Scrap-Tire-News