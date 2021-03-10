Perry Lieber: Fitness Entrepreneur Perry Adam Lieber Featured In Online Publication

In an article for Thrive Global, Perry Lieber reveals three habits busy people should adopt to achieve a better work-life balance.

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / As the founder and president of Foundwellness, "The Workplace Workout," and member of the National Academy of Sports Medicine, Perry Adam Lieber understands what it's like to have a demanding work schedule. In a recent feature with Thrive Global, he emphasizes the importance of prioritizing your mental and physical health by making better use of your time.

Thrive Global is a popular platform that aims to redefine the way we work and live by promoting health and wellness during a time when people are experiencing increasing levels of stress and burnout.

In the article, Perry Lieber goes in-depth to describe his best-kept secrets for coping with a busy lifestyle and how he makes it look effortless. He recommends meal prepping, tracking your fitness and pencilling 'me time' into your routine.

According to the Mayo Clinic, adults should be getting a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week, which is why Lieber suggests using a fitness tracker to monitor their daily movements. He notes, "These kinds of apps will encourage you to get creative with exercise, like finding ways to get more steps in during the day or even do mini-workouts at your desk."

As a health and fitness expert, Lieber underlines the advantages of eating healthy and working out regularly. "The mental and physical health benefits are endless," he exclaims.

He also touches on the fact that many individuals are under the impression that there isn't enough time in the day to take care of one's health or that they can't justify taking time off because of their heavy workload.

Fortunately, Lieber says that it is easier than you may think and can be as simple as having dinner with your family every night of the week or practising some mindful yoga right before bed. Ultimately, "it's more about being intentional and coming up with a plan to give you some balance and separation between work and your home life," he says.

If you are interested in reading Perry Lieber's full article you can do so on Thrive Global.

For more information, please visit: perrylieber.com.

About Perry Adam Lieber

Perry Lieber is a health and fitness expert and entrepreneur in Santa Barbara, California. He graduated from the University of California, where he earned a Bachelor's in English and a minor in Sports Science and Nutrition. He also participated in his first Ironman competition, an endurance multisport event that involves swimming, cycling, and running over various distances.

Lieber opened his very own elite training facility called The Workplace, where he provides one-on-one training to a range of clients, including celebrities, professional athletes, and top executives. After building a long-term relationship with one of his clients, he was allowed the opportunity to provide his expert training to a small company. The success of this endeavour motivated him to launch Foundwellness. Foundwellness is a fitness program aimed at businesses to increase productivity, promote a positive work environment, and boost employee satisfaction. Today, he continues to grow his brand and educate individuals on the importance of exercise and proper nutrition.

Contact Information:

Perry Lieber

info.foundwellness@gmail.com

805-259-5883

SOURCE: Perry Lieber

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634658/Fitness-Entrepreneur-Perry-Adam-Lieber-Featured-In-Online-Publication