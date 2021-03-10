Visium Technologies, Inc. Announces Discontinuation of Reverse Split

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM) today announced that its Board of Directors has determined not to move forward with the reverse stock split that was approved by the Company's shareholders last year. The Company will take such steps as are necessary to effect the discontinuation of such reverse stock split.

Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies, Inc., stated, "We are happy to see increasing support and confidence in our company and our operations. Based on current conditions, we believe that discontinuing the reverse split will ultimately be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders."

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

