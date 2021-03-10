The "European air coolers Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European air coolers Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report, By Type (Tower, Desert, and Others), By Application (Residential and Commercial) and Forecast, 2020-2026.

European air coolers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Emerging adoption of energy-efficient heating and cooling systems is one of the crucial factors encouraging market growth. Heating and cooling in buildings and industry represent half of the energy consumption in the European Union (EU). Several alternatives exist in the market that provides cooling with minimal energy consumption.

Of these evaporative coolers are regarded as a cost-effective cooling strategy with potential energy efficiency. These coolers can decrease the temperature in a single room by 5 to 15F. Additionally, air coolers need low maintenance and offer potential environmental benefits with very low power consumption and no harmful chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) emissions. European populations are significantly aware regarding energy-efficient solutions to save energy bills, which in turn, is accelerating the demand for air coolers in the region.

European air coolers market is segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the market is classified into a tower, desert, and others. Tower air coolers are expected to witness potential share in the market owing to its space-saving features. It is a sleek and slim form of air cooler that is appropriate to place in small areas as it captures small floor space. These air coolers can be easily utilized for long operational hours with a water tank capacity of 20 to 40 liters. Based on the application, the market is classified into residential and commercial.

Based on countries, the market is classified into the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. In the UK, the rising demand for portable air coolers has been reported. EcoAir is one of the highly recommended portable air coolers in the country. EcoAir ARTICA MK2 is a superior alternative owing to its functionality and price.

This air cooler is Wi-Fi enabled and is available with a programmable timer, a dehumidifier, and a remote-controlled fan. Its British Thermal Unit (BTU) number is 8,000, with A-rated energy efficiency. Unlike other models, it is not as noisy, as it ranges between 47 to 51 decibels.

Some prominent players in the market include EcoAir, De'Longhi Appliances s.r.l., Meaco (U.K.) Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., and Blaux Portable AC. Some new product launches have been witnessed to increase market share.

For instance, in June 2020, In June 2020, Blaux Portable AC launched a new mini personal air cooler with rapid cooling benefits. It enables consumers to optimize temperature indoors and compared to most conventional conditioning units and fans, this portable cooler releases moisture to the atmosphere and prevents dry eyes or irritated skin from becoming too hot.

It also enables to maintain air purity and humidity and filters out harmful particles through refillable water curtains. It is eco-friendly and will reduce electricity costs of central air-cooling systems or window ACs noise.

