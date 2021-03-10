Infinite Group, Inc. Announces New Look, Rebrands as 'IGI Cybersecurity'

The growing cybersecurity company has a fresh look, refined mission, and renewed commitment to its growing customer base

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / IGI Cybersecurity (OTC PINK:IMCI) announces the completion of its rebranding initiative, further establishing its place as a highly-skilled, fast-growing company that is committed to delivering premier cybersecurity services.

The company's new brand includes a clear mission statement, in-demand service offerings, and a complementary logo and tagline. The changes are reflected immediately on igicybersecurity.com and all other customer and partner-facing communication.

"As a company we are 100% focused on cybersecurity and we wanted our message and our brand to reflect that," said Andrew Hoyen, President and COO. "We want our customers and our partners to know that we are committed to meeting their needs in cybersecurity and will continue to innovate and grow in this ever-changing market."

With the tagline "The Cybersecurity People," IGI Cybersecurity is committing to its people-first approach to cybersecurity, bridging the gaps in most cybersecurity approaches by creating strategy first then focusing on tools & tactics second.

IGI Cybersecurity's mission is to create a more effective, more resilient cyber defense for businesses with comprehensive, people-driven cybersecurity. Starting with the big picture means addressing the core complexity of cybersecurity, not merely applying product for a quick fix. This approach lets customers focus on what makes them great, while the expert team members at IGI focus on their cybersecurity.

IGI Cybersecurity will continue its established business partnerships with Telarus, SYNNEX, and Staples, offering its full suite of cybersecurity services through MSPs, VARs, and Agents in those sales channels.

The company's services portfolio has grown significantly over the past two years, focusing on the core areas of Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Incident Response, and Cybersecurity Assessments. Specific programs include vCISO and vCISO Essentials; Internal and External Penetration Testing; White and Black Box Penetration Testing; Compliance, Vulnerability, Cloud Security, and Work-From-Anywhere Assessments.

Book a consultation, become a partner, or learn more about the company at IGIcybersecurity.com or by emailing info@igius.com.

About IGI Cybersecurity

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People.

IGI Cybersecurity is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

Media Contact

Megan Brandow

Director of Marketing

mbrandow@igius.com

(585) 727-0983

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634767/Infinite-Group-Inc-Announces-New-Look-Rebrands-as-IGI-Cybersecurity