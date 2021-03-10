Regulatory News:

Alchimie (Paris:ALCHI) (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, today announces the acquisition of the publishing assets of TV4Entertainment, the global leader in OTT streaming channels.

Through this operation, Alchimie is acquiring a portfolio of nearly ten thematic SVOD channels, such as Motorland (Motors), DocCom TV (documentary), Nautical Mile (boating), Gone TV (hunt/Fish), Inside Outside (home and garden), comprising thousands of hours of streaming content and targeting underserved and passionate global communities. The assets already include a base of nearly 15,000 subscribers representing sales of nearly 1 million USD.

TV4Entertainment's publishing assets benefit from co-publishing agreements with leading worldwide media groups All3Media and Flame, which have already produced themed OTT channels with sizeable and growing audiences in the factual entertainment space. These assets include content across various categories and tier-one distribution partnerships with Amazon channels and Roku enabling TV4's OTT channels to reach a substantial portion of the global U.S. audience.

The operation is consistent with Alchimie's external growth strategy that aims to accelerate its international expansion through the acquisition of international publishing portfolios, including distribution and content rights agreements, as well as channels with mature subscriber bases. The amount paid for the deal, is undisclosed but it is operated on the basis of a competitive revenue multiple compared to that of Alchimie.

Nicolas d'Hueppe, founder and CEO of Alchimie, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome an experienced and close-knit team that will help us to establish a strong footprint in the US market. Acquiring the U.S. publishing assets of TV4Entertainment is a transformative operation that allows us to save a significant amount of time in terms of development and provides us with the ability to directly capitalize on high-quality assets validated on the US market. Moreover, we plan to rapidly leverage the in-depth connections of TV4Entertainment's partnerships in the US streaming ecosystem, in particular its tier-one agreements in both co-publishing and distribution. We also intend to rapidly activate new synergies between our existing English-speaking channel offer and opportunities in the US and are confident in the successful integration of these assets, supported by our close ties within the team. Our ambition is to reach a turnover of one million euros in the United States by 2021. With this acquisition, Alchimie is accelerating the execution of its strategy, positioning itself as the future global leader on SVOD affinity thematic content, in accordance with the roadmap announced at the time of the capital increase."

Jon Cody, Founder of TV4Entertainment declared: "We are pleased to find a home for some of our OTT publishing assets in Alchimie, a company with which we share the same values and market vision. Beyond competition between giants of this industry on the core market comprising premium series, a huge opportunity persists on the thematic affinity segments still underserved in the OTT universe. The US market is one of the most dynamic OTT markets in the world, as shown by the various operations and recent IPO on this segment. I am confident in Alchimie's ability to rapidly perform on the market thanks to our channel portfolio's potential and its complementarity with their assets, as well as their in-depth knowledge of the industry".

About TV4Entertainment

TV4Entertainment is the global leader in OTT streaming channels operating more than thirty genre-focused channels that reach hundreds of millions of people globally. TV4Entertainment's mission is to program your passion and deliver great storytelling on any screen, everywhere. As an independent, vertically integrated modern media company based in Los Angeles, TV4Entertainment targets underserved, passionate global communities and features tens of thousands of hours of streaming content across its channel portfolio.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 70+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Michael Rowe, Spektrum der Wissenschaft) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

