LAVA Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company focused on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (bsTCE) to transform cancer therapy, today announced that a poster featuring lead clinical candidate LAVA-051 will be presented at week 1 of the virtual American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which will be held April 10-15, 2021.

Title: Potent anti-tumor activity against patient CLL, MM and AML cells by LAVA-051, a bispecific V?9Vd2-T and type 1 NKT cell engager targeting CD1d

Session Type: E-Poster Session

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies

Abstract Number: 1855

LAVA-051 is a humanized gamma-delta bsTCE which targets CD1d and the Vd2 domain of the T cell receptor. It is the first antibody-based compound targeting CD1d to activate both V?9Vd2-T and type 1 NKT cells. LAVA-051 exerted substantial antitumor activity against patient derived acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple myeloma (MM) cells that express CD1d. In addition, improved survival was observed in in vivo AML and MM mouse xenograft models treated with LAVA-051.

LAVA-051 is planned to enter a Phase I/IIa study in hematologic malignancies in 1H 2021.

LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its proprietary platform. The company's innovative approach leverages bispecific antibodies to activate V?9Vd2 T cells upon binding to membrane-expressed tumor associated antigens. Activated V?9Vd2 T cells are engaged for direct, selective tumor cell killing. The company's lead program, LAVA-051, is expected to enter a Phase 1/2a clinical study in hematologic malignancies in the first half of 2021. The company has established a highly experienced research and development team located in Utrecht, the Netherlands and Philadelphia, USA.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including in respect of the company's anticipated growth and clinical developments plans, including the timing of clinical trials. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "potential" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on LAVA's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the progress, timing, clinical development and scope of clinical trials and the reporting of clinical data for LAVA's product candidates, and the potential use of our product candidates to treat various tumor targets. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical trials, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt our business and that of the third parties on which we depend, including delaying or otherwise disrupting our clinical trials and preclinical studies, manufacturing and supply chain, or impairing employee productivity, failure of LAVA's collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes, among others. LAVA assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

