Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Lease Renewal of Wichita, KS Office Building

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced a five-year lease extension at its 69,287 square foot, class A office facility located at 2525 North Woodlawn Avenue in Wichita, Kansas. As a result of the lease extension, the property is leased to T-Mobile USA, Inc. through September 30, 2027.

The one-story, build-to-suit class A office building serves as one of T-Mobile's national customer service centers. T-Mobile takes pride in its mission to provide wireless voice, messaging, and data services in the United States and its territories. The company is highly regarded for its leadership and innovation in the cellular field.

"T-Mobile and the brokers at Site Selection were terrific to work with on this deal. They brought the opportunity together and we could not have asked for better partners," said Buzz Cooper, Gladstone Commercial's Executive Vice President.

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2020, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 121 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 15.4 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Bob Cutlip

President - Gladstone Commercial Corporation

(703) 287-5878

Bob.Cutlip@gladstonecompanies.com

For Broker Submittals:

Buzz Cooper

Executive Vice President

(703) 287-5815

Buzz.Cooper@gladstonecompanies.com

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and certain other filings we make with the SEC. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

